Psychic Who Correctly Predicted JFK’s Assassination Claims ‘Armageddon Will Come in 2020’

The bombshell claims appear to be taken by many with a pinch of salt, as it emerged that Ms Dixon first forecast that the end of the world would fall on the year of 1962, but here we still are.

Well-known foreteller Jeane Dixon famously predicted John F. Kennedy’s assassination in 1963, but in a hair-raising revelation she also claimed in a book from the 1970s, titled The Call to Glory, that Armageddon is going to take place in 2020.

Jeane Dixon made the prediction back in the 70s... 👀👀 #NottsLaughs — Notts Laughs (@NottsLaughs) December 29, 2019

“Armageddon will come in 2020, when the False Prophet, Satan and the Antichrist will rise up and battle man himself”, the psychic, who passed away in 1997, wrote.

However, many online have noted that Dixon’s predictions haven’t always been accurate – for instance, she earlier predicted that the Apocalypse would arrive in 1962, but it never happened. Separately, the late psychic said that cancer would be cured by 1967, but no miraculous pill has yet arrived.

Referring to the tendency to promote a few correct predictions while ignoring scores of unproved ones, a mathematician, John Allen Paulos, even coined a special term, “Jeane Dixon effect” – in a direct reference to the psychic.

With this in mind, many took the said prediction with a tad of scepticism, with only a few not being put off by Dixon’s inaccurate statements:

“As if we don’t have enough going on in the world. Just this bit of a reminder. American psychic Jeane Dixon claimed that Armageddon would take place in 2020 and that Jesus will return to defeat the unholy trinity of the Antichrist, Satan, & the False prophet between 2020-2037”, a netizen remarked, with another noting “she most likely predicted this date because she realized she would be incredibly dead before anyone could disprove her”.

#स्वर्ण_युग

The American foreteller "Jeane Dixon" said in her prophecies that the Great Soul has already taken birth in a rural family in India and he will direct, control, and manage a Great Spiritual Revolution. pic.twitter.com/jC0A1DNWOG — Princy (@Nistha_khare) January 1, 2020

Satan can foretell limited future events i.e. Jeane Dixon; but he is neither accurate nor consistent, for he is limited to that portion of the future God allows him to see. Most of Jeane Dixon's predictions did not occur, and she is dead. — Vera Milicevic (@queen_safari) August 10, 2019

Dixon published seven works during her life, including Horoscopes for Dogs, Jeane Dixon’s Astrological Cookbook, as well as The Call to Glory.