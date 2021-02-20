Register
    Kim Kardashian West, left, and Kanye West arrive at the MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2016, in New York.

    Kardashian’s Divorce From Kanye West Specially Timed to Come Before Show’s Last Season, Report Says

    © AP Photo / Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
    There has reportedly been more to Keeping Up with the Kardashians than the slow-moving narration about the famed American family’s daily routines, and a whole new role may be reserved for the upcoming last season.

    This past Friday was rocked by an announcement from the Kardashian-West family that the arguably most famous celebrity couple is indeed divorcing, with the news drawing a line under months of rumours on the subject.

    Whatever the case, as the Kardashians have long been known for their exceptional knack for doing a variety of businesses, which naturally involves a great deal of planning, the timing of the announcement is perhaps not accidental, according to The Daily Beast.

    “The long-awaited confirmation of the rumour was by these measures part of a larger game plan”, the edition’s Cheyenne Roundtree wrote, adding that for the filing to slip by the press, it should have perhaps fallen on the prior weekend, with former President Donald Trump’s impeachment and Valentine’s Day stealing the thunder.

    Corey Gamble, from left, Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott attend The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the Camp: Notes on Fashion exhibition on Monday, May 6, 2019, in New York.
    © AP Photo / Charles Sykes
    Piers Morgan Grilled on Twitter for 'Lookist' Remarks on Kardashian-Jenner Red Lingerie Photoshoot

    Thus, it cannot come as a coincidence that the filing comes mere weeks before the final season of the iconic reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs on 18 March.

    “The Kardashian-Jenner family has long utilised their show to address situations they wouldn’t elaborate on in real time, instead waiting for the dust to settle to have the final say, often enabling them to control the narrative”, The Daily Beast reported, citing examples of how the power couple’s and the extended family’s highs and lows all became focal points of the plotline of new seasons. The first one was notably about her struggling to first garner and then come to terms with fame and its fallout, while the last one might reportedly focus on Kim’s lengthy romance with rap star and, at one point, presidential candidate Kanye West.

    One of the latest times Kim publicly addressed her seven-year marriage with West, the father of her four children, was in July of 2020, while he was on his campaign trail. The socialite and businesswoman came out with a statement that discussed West’s bipolar diagnosis, which first made headlines in 2016, writing that she “kindly ask[s] that the media and public give us the compassion and empathy that is needed so that we can get through this”.

    Her comments referred to the rapper’s bizarre behaviour at a campaign rally in South Carolina when he started crying as he spoke about how his father wanted to abort him and that he and Kim had weighed aborting their first child. Health experts described the outcry as a mental breakdown – something that spawned numerous rumours about the power couple’s marriage being on the brink.

