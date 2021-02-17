Register
03:52 GMT17 February 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    U.S. President Joe Biden speaks to members of the media as he departs for travel to Milwaukee, Wisconsin, from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, U.S., February 16, 2021.

    Biden Falsely Says There Was No COVID-19 Vaccine When He Entered White House

    © REUTERS / JONATHAN ERNST
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    203
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082099663_0:96:3072:1824_1200x675_80_0_0_6e9c01d665754ae7dac844b5476e5b16.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202102171082099709-biden-falsely-says-there-was-no-covid-19-vaccine-when-he-entered-white-house/

    The 78-year-old received his first shot of Pfizer vaccine on December 21 - just a day after he was inaugurated as the 46th president of the United States. On January 11, Biden received the second dose of the vaccine.

    US President Joe Biden falsely claimed on Tuesday there was no vaccine against COVID-19 when his administration assumed office.

    Speaking at CNN Town Hall, Biden said: “When you and I talked last, we talked about – it’s one thing to have the vaccine, which we didn’t have when we came into office, but a vaccinator – how do you get the vaccine into someone’s arm?”.

    The US president received his first dose of a coronavirus vaccine produced by Pfizer on December 21. A Food and Drug Administration (FDA) advisory panel approved Pfizer's vaccine for Americans on December 11. Prior to that, the FDA published a draft report acknowledging that the vaccine may cause more than 20 side effects, including seizures, strokes, heart attacks, meningitis, and others.

    The US president also expressed uncertainty whether COVID-19 vaccines available at the moment will be effective enough against certain strains of the virus. US scientists earlier expressed concerns about the efficiency of the existing vaccines when fighting new COVID-19 strains that have popped up recently, such as the UK and South African variants of coronavirus.

    Concerning the vaccine rollout, the president said that every American who wants to get vaccinated will be able to get a shot by the end of July this year. “If you can get a vaccination, get it whenever you can get it, regardless of the other strains that are out there”, he added.

    Biden said that citizens of color should be prioritized in having access to the vaccine, since, according to him, they have been inoculated at a much lower percentage than white Americans. Teachers also fall into the prioritized category, he said: “I think that we should be vaccinating teachers; we should move them up the hierarchy as well”.

    On entering office on January 20, Biden had promised to administer 100 million COVID-19 vaccines by his 100th day in office. As of Thursday, nearly 40 million Americans had received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
    Tags:
    virus, Joe Biden, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Larry, the 10 Downing Street cat, sits on a chair wearing a British Union Jack bow tie ahead of the Downing Street street party, in central London, on 28 April 2011.
    Larry, No.10's 'Chief Mouser', Celebrates 10 Years at Downing Street
    Unshakeable Ghosts
    Unshakeable Ghosts
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse