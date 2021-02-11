US on Track to Have Enough Vaccines for 300Mln Americans by End of July - Biden Says

"We’re now on track to have enough [vaccine] supply for 300 million Americans by the end of July," Biden said in an address at the National Institutes of Health on Thursday.
Biden added that his administration has finalized agreements with vaccine producers Pfizer and Moderna for an additional 100 million doses from each supplier. As part of the deal, both companies will expedite the delivery of 100 million doses, pushing the delivery date forward, from June to May.
Biden also said that vaccine deliveries to US states under his administration have so far increased by nearly 30 percent.
Currently, 48 million doses have been given to Americans, with an average of 1.62 million doses per day administered in the last week alone.
To date, the US continues to struggle with the pandemic, with over 27 million cases and at least 475,040 deaths, according to data collected by the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.
All comments
Show new comments (0)