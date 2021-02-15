Police Investigate Valentine-Styled Photo of George Floyd Reportedly Passed Around By LA Officers

Officials launched an internal investigation after the Los Angeles Police Department revealed that an insulting Valentine Day’s card with photo of George Floyd was circulating among officers, Los Angeles Times reported on Sunday.
The horrific shot, depicting the moment African American George Floyd was suffocated by the white police officer who put his knee on Floyd’s neck, was used as a Valentine’s Day card with the script “You take my breath away.”
The image was reported by a police officer who will testify on Monday as part of an investigation into those responsible within the Los Angeles Police Department for mocking what is considered to be a race killing.
“Our investigation is to determine the accuracy of the allegations while also reinforcing our zero tolerance for anything with racist views,” Police Chief Michel Moore said.
The probe has not revealed “actual postings” of the card at the workplace, according to posts on the LAPD official account, but Moore that claimed officers “will find his wrath” if the existence of the image is confirmed.
The Department has become aware of allegations that an image was being passed around the department and this image was in the workplace. There are also allegations that the post with the image was authored by a department employee.— LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) February 14, 2021
George Floyd died on 25 May, 2020, following brutal police actions during his arrest for reportedly using a counterfeit bill in a shop. The incident triggered mass widespread Black Lives Mattes protests throughout the US and the world.
