Register
21:54 GMT10 February 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    U.S. President Joe Biden listens as Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin speaks at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, U.S., February 10, 2021.

    Biden Announces Creation of New Pentagon Task Force on China

    © REUTERS / POOL
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/0a/1082037535_0:149:2761:1702_1200x675_80_0_0_2406039f471ee572c7036554ae1f5c58.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202102101082037584-biden-announces-creation-of-new-pentagon-task-force-on-china/

    The predecessor of US President Joe Biden, Donald Trump, was known for his tough stance on China, slamming Beijing for "downplaying" the coronavirus pandemic and threatening the national security of the US and other countries, among other things.

    US President Joe Biden, visiting the Department of Defense (DoD) on Wednesday, announced that a new Pentagon task force will be assembled to address matters related to China.

    "The task force will work quickly, drawing on civilian and military experts across the department to provide within the next few months recommendations to Secretary Austin on key priorities and decision points so that we can chart a strong path forward on China-related matters. That's how we will meet the China challenge and ensure the American people win the competition in the future", Biden said, breaking the news on the move.

    According to a DoD fact sheet, the task force will provide "baseline assessment" of Pentagon policies, programs and processes on the affairs related to China and provide "key recommendations and decision points" to the Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.

    The task force, which will employ up to 15 civilian and uniformed DoD employees, will be led by the Special Assistant to the Secretary of Defense Dr. Ely Ratner. 

    Areas covered by the task force will include strategy, operational concepts, intelligence, force management, technology and defense relations with China, among other things.

    Two women take a photo at a display representing the US and Chinese flags at a reception marking 40 years of diplomatic relations between the US and China, at a hotel in Beijing on June 21, 2019
    PATRICK BAERT
    Two women take a photo at a display representing the US and Chinese flags at a reception marking 40 years of diplomatic relations between the US and China, at a hotel in Beijing on June 21, 2019

    While Trump did not enjoy warm relations with Beijing, blaming China for the spread of the coronavirus pandemic and claiming that the country threatened the national security of the US and other nations while launching a trade war with the People's Republic, the Biden administration is mulling its approach toward China.

    Biden previously said that Beijing should expect "extreme competition" with the US, noting that the White House does not seek conflict. As Biden moved to undo a majority of Trump's policies in his first days in office, China particularly welcomed his decision to rejoin the World Health Organisation and the Paris Climate Agreement.

    TikTok
    © CC0
    TikTok Sale to Walmart, Oracle on Hold in US as Biden Administration Reviews Purchase

    Recent reports said that the talks regarding the potential sale of Chinese video app TikTok to an American company were shelved while the Biden administration reviews "security risks" in the platform.

    TikTok had been in Trump's crosshairs for allegedly threatening US security and "spying" on American users - something that both the company and Beijing have denied. The ex-president demanded that the viral video app be sold to an American entity to avoid a ban in the US.

    Related:

    TikTok Sale to Walmart, Oracle on Hold in US as Biden Administration Reviews Purchase
    Biden Announces US Sanctions Against Myanmar Military Leaders Following Recent Coup
    Joe Biden Visits Pentagon For the First Time as President
    Tags:
    Joe Biden, China, Department of Defense, Pentagon, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Members of the Burmese community in Taipei protest against the Myanmar military coup in Little Burma, home to many of Taiwan's Burmese immigrants, in Taipei, Taiwan, 6 February 2021.
    Massive Rallies Against Myanmar Military Coup Held Worldwide
    Unshakeable Ghosts
    Unshakeable Ghosts
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse