Joe Biden Visits Pentagon For the First Time as President

Watch a live broadcast from the Pentagon as Joe Biden visits the headquarters building of the United States Department of Defence as President of the United States for the first time.
Biden will meet Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin to discuss the most pressing issues linked to America's foreign and domestic policy.
Last month, a majority of lawmakers in the US Senate confirmed retired US Army General and former Central Command (CENTCOM) Commander Lloyd Austin as Biden's first secretary of defence.
