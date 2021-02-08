Schumer, McConnell Nearing Finalized Deal on Rules for Trump Impeachment Trial

The legal proceedings of former US President Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial in the Senate are due to begin on Tuesday, less than a month after House lawmakers again impeached Trump, this time accusing him of "incitement of insurrection" that prompted the deadly January 6 Capitol building riot.

US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) are closing in on establishing a set schedule and rules for the much-anticipated second Senate impeachment trial of the former commander-in-chief.

Although the agreement is yet to be finalized, the deal is expected to stipulate that the trial will kick off on Tuesday and allow for up to four hours of debate on the constitutionality of impeaching someone who is no longer a president. A final vote with a simple majority threshold will follow the debate.

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) previously forced a vote regarding the trial’s constitutionality last month, but the effort failed as the chamber voted to table the issue. However, while Paul’s move was scrapped, it underscored that Republicans were still largely against the trial, despite the violence and deaths on January 6.

© AP Photo / SHANNON STAPLETON Pro-Trump protesters react amidst a cloud of tear gas during clashes with Capitol police at a rally to contest the certification of the 2020 US presidential election results by the US Congress, at the US Capitol Building in Washington, US, January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

The framework for the procedures also indicate opening arguments for the trial would officially begin on Wednesday at noon, with up to 16 hours being given to both sides to present their arguments. The debate may be followed by a period of time in which senators engage in a question-and-answer session.

At the request of House managers, the tentative deal will allow for a debate and subsequent votes on whether or not to call a witness. Schumer acknowledged during a Monday news conference that officials were still unsure of including witnesses but “wanted to preserve the option.”

One of the more notorious faces of the Capitol riot was Jacob Chansley, better known as the self-described 'QAnon Shaman.' More recently, the detained Arizona resident has reportedly expressed interest in testifying against Trump, complaining that he feels “duped” by the former president after the latter failed to pardon him and the many others who were arrested after federal building was stormed.

© REUTERS / STEPHANIE KEITH Jacob Anthony Chansley, also known as Jake Angeli, of Arizona, poses with his face painted in the colors of the U.S. flag as supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump gather in Washington, U.S. January 6, 2021

Albert Watkins, Chansley’s lawyer, previously explained to the Associated Press that he felt it would be important for officials to hear remarks from someone who felt encouraged by Trump to act out against congressional efforts to confirm the results of the 2020 presidential election. It remains unclear whether Chansley will be tapped to offer testimony.

In a push to wrap proceedings quickly, most Senate Democrats have indicated that witnesses are not necessary since lawmakers have their own first-hand experience and much of the trial will rely on Trump’s public statements and actions.

While trials typically run throughout the week, the schedule for the impeachment case will be slightly altered since David Shoen, Trump’s legal counsel, requested Senate leadership to pause proceedings so as to observe the Jewish Sabbath. As such, the trial will be paused from sundown Friday through Saturday, and continue on Sunday.

Trump Defense Calls Trial ‘Political Theater’ as House Managers File Rebuttal

Driving headlines on Monday, Trump’s defense team issued a 78-page pre-trial brief attacking the looming impeachment trial and calling for the case to be dismissed on the grounds that Trump is no longer in office and was deprived of due process on account of the rushed nature of the proceedings, among other arguments.

“The article of impeachment presented by the House is unconstitutional for a variety of reasons, any of which alone would be grounds for immediate dismissal,” the brief reads. “Taken together, they demonstrate conclusively that indulging House Democrats hunger for this political theater is a danger to our republic democracy and the rights that we hold dear.”

Trump was charged by the House in the wake of the Capitol riot with "incitement of insurrection" for encouraging his supporters at a rally held earlier in the day to act out and not allow the 2020 election to be “stolen.”

Aside from that the Trump defense team’s main argument is that it’s unconstitutional to impeach a president who is no longer in office, they have also suggested that allegations raised by the US House fail to meet the standard of a crime, and that Trump’s speech was and remains protected by the First Amendment.

© REUTERS / Carlos Barria Outgoing first lady Melania Trump smiles as U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks during this last speech as president at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, U.S., January 20, 2021.

House impeachment managers responded to the Trump team in a five-page legal brief issued later Monday, noting “there is no ‘January Exception’ to the Constitution that allows presidents to abuse power in their final days without accountability."

“The House did not impeach President Trump because he expressed an unpopular political opinion. It Impeached him because he willfully incited violent insurrection against the government,” reads the briefing. “We live in a nation governed by the rule of law, not mob violence incited by presidents who cannot accept their own electoral defeat.”

In response to claims that Trump was not afforded due process, managers wrote in the filing that the former president was asked to testify under oath, and highlighted that the offer was “immediately rejected.”

At the time, Trump’s lawyers referred to the offer as the House managers’ “latest public relations stunt,” adding that “the use of our Constitution to bring a purported impeachment proceeding is much too serious to try to play these games.”