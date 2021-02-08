Register
20:40 GMT08 February 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    In this file photo US President Donald Trump speaks following a section of the border wall in Alamo, Texas, on January 12, 2021

    Schumer, McConnell Nearing Finalized Deal on Rules for Trump Impeachment Trial

    © AFP 2020 / MANDEL NGAN
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/04/1081982987_0:35:3154:1809_1200x675_80_0_0_a6fa747794633f47fec381c43c080e0f.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202102081082021246-schumer-mcconnell-nearing-finalized-deal-on-rules-for-trump-impeachment-trial/

    The legal proceedings of former US President Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial in the Senate are due to begin on Tuesday, less than a month after House lawmakers again impeached Trump, this time accusing him of "incitement of insurrection" that prompted the deadly January 6 Capitol building riot.

    US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) are closing in on establishing a set schedule and rules for the much-anticipated second Senate impeachment trial of the former commander-in-chief.

    Although the agreement is yet to be finalized, the deal is expected to stipulate that the trial will kick off on Tuesday and allow for up to four hours of debate on the constitutionality of impeaching someone who is no longer a president. A final vote with a simple majority threshold will follow the debate.

    Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) previously forced a vote regarding the trial’s constitutionality last month, but the effort failed as the chamber voted to table the issue. However, while Paul’s move was scrapped, it underscored that Republicans were still largely against the trial, despite the violence and deaths on January 6.

    Pro-Trump protesters react amidst a cloud of tear gas during clashes with Capitol police at a rally to contest the certification of the 2020 US presidential election results by the US Congress, at the US Capitol Building in Washington, US, January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
    © AP Photo / SHANNON STAPLETON
    Pro-Trump protesters react amidst a cloud of tear gas during clashes with Capitol police at a rally to contest the certification of the 2020 US presidential election results by the US Congress, at the US Capitol Building in Washington, US, January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
    The framework for the procedures also indicate opening arguments for the trial would officially begin on Wednesday at noon, with up to 16 hours being given to both sides to present their arguments. The debate may be followed by a period of time in which senators engage in a question-and-answer session.

    At the request of House managers, the tentative deal will allow for a debate and subsequent votes on whether or not to call a witness. Schumer acknowledged during a Monday news conference that officials were still unsure of including witnesses but “wanted to preserve the option.”

    One of the more notorious faces of the Capitol riot was Jacob Chansley, better known as the self-described 'QAnon Shaman.' More recently, the detained Arizona resident has reportedly expressed interest in testifying against Trump, complaining that he feels “duped” by the former president after the latter failed to pardon him and the many others who were arrested after federal building was stormed.

    Jacob Anthony Chansley, also known as Jake Angeli, of Arizona, poses with his face painted in the colors of the U.S. flag as supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump gather in Washington, U.S. January 6, 2021
    © REUTERS / STEPHANIE KEITH
    Jacob Anthony Chansley, also known as Jake Angeli, of Arizona, poses with his face painted in the colors of the U.S. flag as supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump gather in Washington, U.S. January 6, 2021

    Albert Watkins, Chansley’s lawyer, previously explained to the Associated Press that he felt it would be important for officials to hear remarks from someone who felt encouraged by Trump to act out against congressional efforts to confirm the results of the 2020 presidential election. It remains unclear whether Chansley will be tapped to offer testimony.

    In a push to wrap proceedings quickly, most Senate Democrats have indicated that witnesses are not necessary since lawmakers have their own first-hand experience and much of the trial will rely on Trump’s public statements and actions.

    While trials typically run throughout the week, the schedule for the impeachment case will be slightly altered since David Shoen, Trump’s legal counsel, requested Senate leadership to pause proceedings so as to observe the Jewish Sabbath. As such, the trial will be paused from sundown Friday through Saturday, and continue on Sunday.

    Trump Defense Calls Trial ‘Political Theater’ as House Managers File Rebuttal

    Driving headlines on Monday, Trump’s defense team issued a 78-page pre-trial brief attacking the looming impeachment trial and calling for the case to be dismissed on the grounds that Trump is no longer in office and was deprived of due process on account of the rushed nature of the proceedings, among other arguments.

    “The article of impeachment presented by the House is unconstitutional for a variety of reasons, any of which alone would be grounds for immediate dismissal,” the brief reads. “Taken together, they demonstrate conclusively that indulging House Democrats hunger for this political theater is a danger to our republic democracy and the rights that we hold dear.”

    Trump was charged by the House in the wake of the Capitol riot with "incitement of insurrection" for encouraging his supporters at a rally held earlier in the day to act out and not allow the 2020 election to be “stolen.”

    Aside from that the Trump defense team’s main argument is that it’s unconstitutional to impeach a president who is no longer in office, they have also suggested that allegations raised by the US House fail to meet the standard of a crime, and that Trump’s speech was and remains protected by the First Amendment.

    Outgoing first lady Melania Trump smiles as U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks during this last speech as president at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, U.S., January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
    © REUTERS / Carlos Barria
    Outgoing first lady Melania Trump smiles as U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks during this last speech as president at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, U.S., January 20, 2021.

    House impeachment managers responded to the Trump team in a five-page legal brief issued later Monday, noting “there is no ‘January Exception’ to the Constitution that allows presidents to abuse power in their final days without accountability."

    “The House did not impeach President Trump because he expressed an unpopular political opinion. It Impeached him because he willfully incited violent insurrection against the government,” reads the briefing. “We live in a nation governed by the rule of law, not mob violence incited by presidents who cannot accept their own electoral defeat.”

    In response to claims that Trump was not afforded due process, managers wrote in the filing that the former president was asked to testify under oath, and highlighted that the offer was “immediately rejected.”

    At the time, Trump’s lawyers referred to the offer as the House managers’ “latest public relations stunt,” adding that “the use of our Constitution to bring a purported impeachment proceeding is much too serious to try to play these games.”

    Related:

    House Democrats Reject Trump's 'Unconstitutionality' Defence in Impeachment Trial
    Impeachment Trial: Democrats and Mainstream Media Loathe, But Also Fear Trump, Analyst Says
    US House Impeachment Managers Request Trump Testify Under Oath for Senate Trial
    'Show Trial': Louisiana Republican Senator Slams House's Trump Impeachment Vote
    'Impeachment Trial Risks Creating Further Divide in America,' Analyst Says
    Tags:
    Mitch McConnell, Chuck Schumer, rules, trial, impeachment, Donald Trump
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Members of the Burmese community in Taipei protest against the Myanmar military coup in Little Burma, home to many of Taiwan's Burmese immigrants, in Taipei, Taiwan, 6 February 2021.
    Massive Rallies Against Myanmar Military Coup Held Worldwide
    Unshakeable Ghosts
    Unshakeable Ghosts
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse