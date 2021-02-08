Trump Lawyers Accuse Democrats of Suffering From 'Trump Derangement Syndrome' in Legal Brief

Lawyers representing former President Donald Trump have filed a 78-page brief attacking Democratic lawmakers, demanding that what they say is an "unconstitutional" "political theater" of a case be dismissed.
"During the past four years, Democrat members of the United States House of Representatives have filed at least nine (9) resolutions to impeach Donald J. Trump...each containing charges more outlandish than the next," the brief argues.
"One might have been excused for thinking that the Democrats' fevered hatred for Citizen Trump and their 'Trump Derangement Syndrome' would have broken by now, seeing as he is no longer the President, and yet for the second time in just over a year the United States Senate is preparing to sit as a Court of Impeachment, but this time over a private citizen who is a former President," the document adds.
