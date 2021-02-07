Trump Should Run in 2024 in Wake of Impeachment as 'Martyr', Ex-Campaign Manager Says

The attempt to bar Trump from running for office again in 2024 has become a major priority for Democrats, with the House moving to impeach him for the second time last month.

Former US President Donald Trump should run again in 2024, ex-senior adviser for data and digital operations for Trump’s campaign Brad Parscale said.

Parscale said in a series of tweets that Trump should “run on being impeached twice”, stressing that the second impeachment procedure would make the former president a martyr.

Statement to Trump:



“If they only impeached you twice, you need to run again. Because to change the system you have to kick it in the a#$. I would love to be the only President to be impeached three times. Because history remembers those that didn’t conform.



I’m in, are you?” — Brad Parscale (@parscale) February 6, 2021

If Trump asked me how to win again. I would run on being impeached twice. They are about to give him super powers. They just aren’t smart enough to see it. It’s why we laughed at Mike Tyson in the Hangover. They just don’t get it yet. They are about to make him a martyr. — Brad Parscale (@parscale) February 6, 2021

​Previously, a Hill-HarrisX poll found that a majority of US voters think it is “likely” that Trump will run again in 2024. The idea of him running again in 2024 has been widely discussed since the 3 November election, with media reports citing the president’s aides suggesting he was seriously considering the idea, and even thinking of launching a presidential bid on Inauguration Day in January.

A conviction in the Senate, however, would allow Trump’s opponents to see him barred from running for office again in 2024. Earlier, the House moved to impeach Trump 232-197, with at least 10 Republicans breaking ranks with the president and their party to vote to censure him on “incitement of insurrection” charges.

The GOP mood is steadily changing for the former president, though, with some Republicans stating that the Senate lacks the constitutional authority to hold an impeachment trial for Trump after he left office.

Following a "Stop the Steal" speech and several tweets by outgoing President Trump, who repeatedly claimed there was massive voter fraud during the 2020 election, thousands of rioters stormed the Capitol building on 6 January in a bid to prevent Congress from certifying Joe Biden's victory.

As a result, five people died and more than 170 cases have been opened by police in connection with the riots, while the US House impeached Trump for "inciting insurrection". Trump has denied the charges, saying that his remarks were "totally appropriate."