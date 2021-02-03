Pelosi Urges Congress to Establish '9/11-Type Commission' to Improve Safety for Members

According to the House speaker, the revised safeguards came in response to the siege of the US Capitol on January 6 by Trump supporters, which she described as "a traumatic assault targeting Members."

In a letter to her fellow party members released on Tuesday, Nancy Pelosi declared heightened security measures for congressional representatives commuting to and from Washington, DC, also stressing that lawmakers needed to organize a "9/11-type Commission" to study the US Capitol mayhem.

"The security of the US Capitol Complex and all who serve and work in it is of the highest priority," Pelosi wrote. "Protecting the Capitol, which is the heart of our Democracy, is essential to upholding our Constitutional duty to serve those whom we are privileged to represent. ... It is also clear that we will need to establish a 9/11-type Commission to examine and report upon the facts, causes and security relating to the terrorist mob attack on January 6."

Pelosi stated that the current security situation is being thoroughly reviewed by experts in light of the chaotic events that took place in the building. The review process is expected to last until March 5, according to the speaker.

"This report covers command and control, operational readiness, interagency cooperation, security infrastructure and the morale and readiness of institutional staff," she wrote.

#BREAKING

House Speaker Nancy #Pelosi writes "Dear Democratic Colleague" letter re: congressional safety / security.



She adds: "It is also clear that we will need to establish a 9/11-type Commission" re: #CapitolRiot.#CapitolHill #Capitol pic.twitter.com/B1iZHOpKsq — Devon Heinen (@DevonHeinen) February 2, 2021

In cooperation with the Transportation Security Administration, Washington Metropolitan Airports Authority and Federal Air Marshal Service, the US Capitol Police will be posted for additional protection at Baltimore/Washington International, Dulles International Airport, Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport and Union Station, according to Pelosi.

On January 6, supporters of then-President Trump stormed the US Capitol after a rally in Washington, forcing Congress to go into lockdown for several hours. As a result of the riots, five people died, including an Air Force female veteran and a police officer who were killed, and three more who died from causes unrelated to violence. After law enforcement authorities removed the rioters from the building, Congress certified Democrat Joe Biden's victory in the presidential election.

The House impeached Trump on charges of inciting violence. The Senate is set to consider retroactively impeaching Trump next week. Biden has refrained from commenting directly on the matter, stating that it is an issue for Congress to decide.