Register
16:22 GMT30 January 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-CA., speaks to reporters on an agreement of a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) aid package on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., U.S., December 20, 2020

    Woman Who Allegedly Threatened to Shoot Nancy Pelosi at Capitol Riots Charged By Police

    © REUTERS / KEN CEDENO
    UK
    Get short URL
    111
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/03/1081640341_0:0:3072:1729_1200x675_80_0_0_21f2e8ef3d7a9b1c79ee5898a0cb1f72.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202101301081930026-woman-who-allegedly-threatened-to-shoot-nancy-pelosi-at-capitol-riots-charged-by-police/

    Following the storming of Capitol Hill by pro-Trump protestors earlier this month, federal police have arrested a number of people connected to the incident. During the event, speaker Nancy Pelosi had her office broken into and laptop stolen.

    A woman who was involved in the 6 January US Capitol riot in Washington, DC has been charged by federal prosecutors on Saturday after she was caught on video making abusive remarks about Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

    Dawn Bancroft was charged alongside Diana Santos-Smith for breaking into the Capitol grounds, being in a restricted area, and disorderly conduct in a restricted building.

    Investigators highlighted a "selfie" video they say was shot by Bancroft, in which she's allegedly heard saying, "We broke into the Capitol. ... We got inside, we did our part."

    "We were looking for Nancy to shoot her in the friggin' brain, but we didn't find her," Bancroft said, according to the affidavit.

    ​According to Santos-Smith, she and Bancroft did not enter any chambers or offices, and claims they were only in the Capitol building for less than a minute.

    A number of protestors involved in the storming of the government building have been arrested and/or charged for a variety of offences, including aiding and abetting the theft of government property.

    Twenty-two-year-old Riley June Williams from Harrisburg was released from jail last week after bragging about stealing Pelosi's laptop. She's been forced to wear an electronic tracking tag. 

    The missing laptop has not yet been recovered.

    Jacob Anthony Chansley, known as Jake Angeli or "Q Shaman" from Glendale, Arizona has become a standout figure in the riots for sporting face paint, a fur hat, and horns while carrying a sign reading "Q sent me."

    The 33-year-old has been charged with violent entry and disorderly conduct after being seen in photos and videos breaking into the Congress and the Senate chambers.

    ​Michael Sherwin, US Attorney for the District of Columbia, said earlier this week that police had identified 400 suspects and arrested 135 in connection with the Capitol breach, as of 27 January.

    The incident took place following a protest by supporters of former President Donald Trump outside Capitol Hill where the Electoral College had convened to formally declare Joe Biden the winner of the 2020 presidential election.

    Encouraged by Trump's claims that the vote was stolen through electoral fraud by the Democrats, the demonstrators intended to prevent the count taking place. 

    Tags:
    Capitol Building, Capitol Hill, Mike Pence, Nancy Pelosi
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    French model Mathilde Charuet wears Italian designer Sofia Crociani to present Aelis' Spring-Summer 2021 collection for the Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week, in Paris, France on 27 January 2021.
    Haute Couture, Virtual Format and One Very Surprising Debut: Highlights of Paris Fashion Week
    No Letting Go
    No Letting Go
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse