Register
05:10 GMT18 January 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Men pose with smartphones in front of a screen showing the Telegram logo in this picture illustration November 18, 2015.

    Coalition for a Safer Web Sues Apple, Demands Telegram be Deleted From App Store

    © REUTERS / Dado Ruvic/File Photo
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105496/79/1054967975_0:128:3000:1815_1200x675_80_0_0_8b292e5364a392c2f688405c69b0154d.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202101181081797200-coalition-for-a-safer-web-sues-apple-demands-telegram-be-deleted-from-app-store/

    The Coalition for a Safer Web is a Washington, DC-based nonprofit organisation that advocates for new technologies and policies to remove extremist content from social media. The group is headed by former US Ambassador to Morocco Mark Ginsberg, now a cybersecurity and social media platform adviser.

    On 17 January, the Coalition for a Safer Web filed a lawsuit against Apple urging it to remove the Telegram messenger from its app store which, according to its filing, "is being used to intimidate, threaten, and coerce members of the public".

    The coalition complained that "neo-Nazi" and "racist" messages as well as hate speech were allegedly distributed on Telegram. The organisation has filed a lawsuit in a northern California district court and claims that Telegram violates Apple's app store rules by allowing the publication of this kind of content.

    The case also contains accusations of Telegram being a "tool to facilitate and carry out its terrorist activity, including the attack on the United States Capitol that took place on 4 January 2021". According to the suit, Telegram is a vehicle facilitating voices of violence and extremism across the US.

    "Telegram stands out by itself as the superspreader [of hateful speech], even compared to Parler", Mark Ginsberg, a head of the Coalition for a Safer Web, said in an interview with The Washington Post.

    As The Washington Post noted, the prospects for the suit's success are unclear. Under Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, online platforms are given high immunity from liability for most of the content they distribute. The decision to keep Telegram in the app store is not just protected by the 1996 Communications Decency Act, but by Apple's right to free speech.

    A similar lawsuit, according to coalition lawyer Keith Altman, is planned against Google.

    The move follows the violents riots at the US Capitol on 6 January that resulted in the deaths of five people and massive property damage.

    In the wake of the deadly siege at the US Capitol, President Donald Trump was accused of "incitement of insurrection" and banned from several social media platforms, including Twitter - a move condemned by many conservatives, who reportedly decided to boycott the company in protest.

    After Trump and his supporters' accounts were blocked or suspended by Big Tech platforms, conservative groups reportedly found refuge on Parler, where they purportedly found more leniency on the views expressed. Parler, however, was later deleted from the Apple App Store and Google Play in a bid, as Parler CEO John Matze put it, "to deny President Trump a platform on any large social-media service".  

    Last week Telegram, created by the Durov brothers, experienced a huge inflow of users reportedly seeking the freedom to safely express their political views. Some media reports suggested the spike in numbers was connected with Twitter's move to block POTUS' account as well as the introduction of new rules by WhatsApp.

    Related:

    Parler CEO: Platform May ‘Never’ Return After Vendors Split, Amazon Drops Network
    Amazon Shuts Down Parler to "Deny Trump Platform on Any Large Social Media Service", Attorney Says
    Parler CEO Reportedly Forced Into Hiding Over Death Threats as App in Crosshairs After Capitol Riots
    Tags:
    US Capitol, US, Telegram
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A member of the National Guard pushes a colleague in a chair through the Visitor Centre of the U.S. Capitol on 13 January 2021 in Washington, DC.
    National Guard Bolsters Security in US Capitol as House Votes to Impeach Trump
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse