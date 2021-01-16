Register
04:21 GMT16 January 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) attends a news conference a day after supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump occupied the Capitol building, in Washington, U.S. January 7, 2021

    Graham Declassifies Russia Probe Documents, Claims Original Investigation 'Incompetent', 'Corrupt'

    © REUTERS / JONATHAN ERNST
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/10/1081784810_0:0:3072:1728_1200x675_80_0_0_9849db484e9f9fe105e6fc15eef29e0b.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202101161081784454-graham-declassifies-russia-probe-documents-claims-original-investigation-incompetent-corrupt/

    After Donald Trump's unexpected victory in the 2016 US presidential election, a special investigation into what was described as "collusion" by the Trump campaign with the Kremlin was conducted by US Special Counsel Robert Mueller - only to discover no "direct evidence" to support the allegations.

    The Senate Judiciary Committee chairman, Republican Lindsey Graham, on Friday released an earlier classified document on his panel's Russia-related probe, describing the original investigation as "one of the most incompetent and corrupt investigations in the history of the FBI and DOJ."

    The initial research, dubbed "Crossfire Hurricane", attempted to find out whether members of Trump's team "colluded" with Moscow to affect the outcome of the 2016 US presidential election, as was claimed by some Democrats.

    "I consider the Crossfire Hurricane investigation a massive system failure by senior leadership, but not representative of the dedicated, hardworking patriots who protect our nation every day at Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Department of Justice," Graham stated on Friday, saying his committee has released "as much material as possible," while "some classified material has still been withheld."

    According to Graham, investigators were "incredibly biased" and the  Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) court was "lied to".

    "Exculpatory information was withheld on those being investigated. The investigators, with some notable exceptions, were incredibly biased and used the powers of law enforcement for political purposes," Graham asserted, adding that "the subjects of the investigation had their lives turned upside down. It is my hope that counterintelligence investigations will be reined in and this never happens again in America."

    ​The Judiciary Committee chairman lambasted the leadership of former FBI Director James Comey and his Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, complaining that there was "a blind eye turned toward any explanation other than the Trump campaign was colluding with foreign powers".

    Stressing the need to "restore the trust in this system" to Americans, Graham praised the reforms started by incumbent FBI Director Christopher Wray and urged him to continue on the same course.

    U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) attends a news conference
    © REUTERS / JONATHAN ERNST
    Lindsey Graham Warns Impeachment Proceedings Could 'Insight Further Violence'

    Crossfire Hurricane, initiated in midsummer 2016, was an FBI operation investigating allegations of the ties between the Trump campaign and Russia - a probe that in 2017 was handed over to US Special Counsel Robert Mueller. Mueller was tasked to find whether Trump officials colluded with Russia in 2016 in attempts to help Trump be elected.

    The work was finalized with an extensive report, which found no "direct evidence" to back the claims. Trump denounced the investigation as being politicised, and denied any collaboration with the Russian government. Moscow has consistently outlined that it has never interfered in any internal US political process.

    Related:

    Former SNL Comedienne Slams Sen. Graham as 'The Main F**king Reason' Behind the Capitol Riot
    Lindsey Graham Warns Impeachment Proceedings Could 'Insight Further Violence'
    Lindsey Graham: Trump Impeachment May Lead to Similar Actions Against George Washington
    Tags:
    Russiagate, Donald Trump, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A member of the National Guard pushes a colleague in a chair through the Visitor Centre of the U.S. Capitol on 13 January 2021 in Washington, DC.
    National Guard Bolsters Security in US Capitol as House Votes to Impeach Trump
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse