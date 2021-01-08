Register
11:39 GMT08 January 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-SC, speaks to reporters during a news conference at the Capitol, Thursday, 7 January 2021, in Washington

    Former SNL Comedienne Slams Sen. Graham as 'The Main F**king Reason' Behind the Capitol Riot

    © AP Photo / Manuel Balce Ceneta
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 02
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/08/1081702482_0:0:3072:1729_1200x675_80_0_0_05c58598f8fc24d483a88f68bb462f26.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202101081081702519-former-snl-comedienne-slams-sen-graham-as-the-main-fking-reason-behind-the-capitol-riot/

    Following the storming on Capitol Building by self-identified Trump supporters on Wednesday, a number of congressmen have blamed the US president for fomenting the violence with his “election fraud” rhetoric. After the riot, a number of Republicans even walked back on their earlier pledges to oppose the certification of Joe Biden’s win.

    Republican Senator Lindsey Graham was branded “the main f**king reason” for the Washington unrest by American comedian Leslie Jones, a former Saturday Night Live cast member that has made a name for herself attacking Donald Trump.

    After the US Capitol Building was infiltrated by rioters on Wednesday, prompting both chambers of the US Congress to go into hiding as they were about to certify Joe Biden’s election victory, Graham called upon fellow Republicans to accept Trump’s election loss.

    "It is over, it is over! The final thing, Joe Biden -- now I've travelled the world with Joe. I hope he lost, I prayed he would lose. He won. He's the legitimate president of the United States," he told the congressmen who came back to the Senate chamber following a recess caused by the mob.

    "I cannot convince people, certain groups by my words, but I will tell you by my actions, that maybe I, above all others in this body, need to say this: Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are lawfully elected and will become the president and the vice president of the United States on January the 20th,” he continued.

    Graham was the one who'd earlier called for an audit of ballot signatures in Georgia following Donald Trump’s claims that the November election was “rigged” due to irregularities and illegal votes being counted. US liberals blamed this rhetoric and Trump’s earlier promises to “never” concede election to Joe Biden for Wednesday's violence.

    Graham’s consolatory calls on the Senate floor thus did not impress Jones, who went on the full offensive against the senator and Trump’s once-loyal defender.

    "Go f**k yourself, mother***ker. You f**k yourself, Lady Graham," she was filmed screaming over the senator’s speech that was broadcasted by MSNBC, as she posted a clip with a rant on Twitter. . "You are the main f**king reason all of this shit is happening. Don't try to f**king sing for dinner now, bitch."

    The comedian was not the only one who accused Graham of being undue with his remarks after the Capitol storming had left at least five people dead, including both rioters and one police officer.

    She joined a list of celebrities who urged for the removal of the president from the office by invoking the 25th Amendment, an idea that was penned in a letter by House Judiciary Committee Democrats but has not found much support among congressional Republicans so far.

    During a Thursday press conference, Graham clearly stated that he was not a fan of the idea “at this point” as he defended his four years of work alongside the president.

    Branding the Capitol mob “terrorists, not patriots”, Graham nevertheless told reporters that Trump had to come to the understanding that “his actions were the problem, not the solution”.

    According to the senator, who chairs the Senate Judiciary Committee, Trump’s legacy was “tarnished” by the Washington riot.

    Following the Capitol unrest, Donald Trump issued a video statement condemning “the violence, lawlessness and mayhem” that has occurred at the country’s main legislative body on Wednesday and for the first time publicly acknowledged that the “new administration would be inaugurated” on 20 January.

    Tags:
    Republicans, US Congress, Lindsey Graham, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Trump supporters gesture to US Capitol Police in the hallway outside of the Senate chamber at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, 6 January 2021
    Violent Certification: How Pro-Trump Protests in DC Turned Into Chaos as Capitol Building Stormed
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse