Register
02:49 GMT16 January 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the media before boarding Air Force One to depart Washington on travel to visit the U.S.-Mexico border Wall in Texas, at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, U.S., January 12, 2021.

    'Political Candidate': Trump Finds Facebook, Instagram Accounts Unblocked, Loses Presidential Status

    © REUTERS / CARLOS BARRIA
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    112
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/10/1081784516_0:316:3080:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_5af8b7d17e6ab3ccd506495bebf15500.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202101161081784233-trump-finds-facebook-instagram-accounts-unblocked/

    After the deadly 6 January attack on the US Capitol building, the Twitter account of the outgoing US president, Donald Trump, was permanently banned amid accusations that he inspired the violent insurrection. The strict measures, taken to prevent Trump from allegedly inciting further violence, were quickly repeated on other social media platforms.

    Facebook and Instagram unblocked Trump’s accounts on Friday, although, following the ban of the POTUS pages last week, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg stated that the bans would not be suspended until at least the 20 January Inauguration Day for President-elect Joe Biden.

    Returned his pages, Trump, however, has been denied by the company the status of US president, marked instead on Facebook as "Political Candidate" despite that he is legally the POTUS until after the 20 January Joe Biden inauguration.
    © Photo : @DonaldTrump / Facebook
    Facebook account of Donald J. Trump

    Trump's social media accounts were suspended after a deadly 6th January attack by the president's supporters turned into a storming of the US Capitol building, killing five people.

    Initial suspension of Trump's Facebook and Instagram accounts came on 6 January, and were first thought to only be for 24 hours. On 7 January, however, Zuckerberg announced that Trump would be banned "indefinitely".

    “The shocking events of the last 24 hours clearly demonstrate that President Donald Trump intends to use his remaining time in office to undermine the peaceful and lawful transition of power to his elected successor, Joe Biden,” Zuckerberg wrote. “We believe the risks of allowing the President to continue to use our service during this period are simply too great.”
    Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol in Washington
    © AP Photo / John Minchillo
    Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol in Washington

    The 6 January riot also led to a suspension of Trump accounts on Twitter, YouTube, Snapchat, Twitch, and making Shopify establish limitations to the distribution of Trump merchandise.

    Accusations against Trump for his "incitement to insurrection" came after POTUS spoke on the White House lawn prior to the deadly events, calling on his supporters not to concede the 2020 election that, according to Trump, was rigged.

    An estimated 90 minutes after Trump supporters attacked the Capitol building, killing five and causing widespread damage and vandalism, Trump issued a tweet stating that his supporters "go home, and go home in peace".

    Related:

    Period-Tracking App Settles Disputes With US Govt. Agency After Users' Data Shared With Facebook
    Facebook Reportedly Tracks Surge of Violent Rhetoric Tied to Presidential Inauguration
    Facebook Blocks New Postings of Events Close to White House, US Capitol Building
    Tags:
    accounts, Instagram, Facebook, Donald Trump
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A member of the National Guard pushes a colleague in a chair through the Visitor Centre of the U.S. Capitol on 13 January 2021 in Washington, DC.
    National Guard Bolsters Security in US Capitol as House Votes to Impeach Trump
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse