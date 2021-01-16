Notes on ‘Martial Law’, ‘Election Fraud’ by My Pillow CEO Caught on Camera as He Visits WH

Mike Lindell, a CEO of My Pillow company, has reportedly touted his close relations with the outgoing US president, Donald Trump, while also being a leading donor to the Republican party. According to reports, the entrepreneur pays frequent visits to the White House.

Pillow salesman Mike Lindell was spotted entering the West Wing on Friday, holding a bunch of notes which were captured on camera by a Washington Post photographer which apparently included some intriguing remarks regarding martial law and allegations of foreign interference in the 2020 election.

While not everything on the notes is clearly visible, one can notice that the papers include lines as "… BE TAKEN IMMEDIATELY TO SAVE THE...THE CONSTITUTION", "..on Foreign Interference in the election", "Make clear this is China/Iran...also used domestic actors", "Insurrection Act now as a result of the assault on the..." and others.

It is unknown whether Lindell discussed the highlights during what appeared to be a meeting with Trump.

Apart from what appears to be thoughts on alleged election fraud and the aftermath of the deadly Capitol attack, Lindell's paper also contains what is believed by The WaPo to be suggestions on shuffles in the administration.

According to a CNN correspondent, Lindell confirmed that he met with Trump for 5 minutes, and “offered what he described as evidence of election fraud”. Trump is reported to have told him to give the material to White House aides, instead.

​Despite the photographic evidence, Lindell reportedly claimed that the words “martial law” do not appear in his notes.

Social media users appeared disturbed by the contents of the notes, with some suggesting that Lindell earlier was engaged in "encouraging war" the day before the Capitol riots.

.@MyPillowUSA fascist CEO Michael Lindell was seemingly urging Donald Trump to invoke the "Insurrection Act now as a result of the attack" and then "martial law if necessary."



Previously Michael Lindell was encouraging war the day before the Jan 6 Capitol attack. https://t.co/CMqkGkCRME pic.twitter.com/I0fjrYzr5J — Anonymous 👥 (@YourAnonCentral) January 15, 2021

Others shared concerns that Trump was planning "to abuse access to government data, or transfer material to private servers" before departing the White House.

Also, a friend points out that his notes refer to "getting the evidence" and "people he knows who already have security"--"clearance," presumably, and then to Fort Meade. Do they want to abuse access to government data, or transfer material to private servers before they leave? https://t.co/4c6I00EZV1 — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) January 15, 2021

Reports earlier in the week suggest that Trump, amid anger with fellow Republicans for what the outgoing president describes as a lack of defense over his election fraud claims, as well as his second impeachment, reconciled with ex-strategist Steve Bannon for advice from the latter on how to rebrand and save his reputation following his election defeat.

Trump is set to leave the White House on 20 January, and was impeached on Wednesday - for a second time - for “incitement of insurrection” during the deadly 6 January Capitol building riot. Under fire for what is seen as encouraging brutality among his supporters, Trump has denied responsibility, claiming that he never wanted violence on US streets.