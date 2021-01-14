Register
04:56 GMT14 January 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    U.S. President Donald Trump walks from Marine One upon his return to the White House in Washington, U.S., January 12, 2021.

    Trump Reportedly 'Angry', 'Isolated' Over Lack of Defense Amid Second Impeachment

    © REUTERS / KEVIN LAMARQUE
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    250
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/0e/1081760824_0:51:3272:1891_1200x675_80_0_0_eaa57300c3d03532119cfa177b60f324.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202101141081760944-trump-reportedly-angry-isolated-over-lack-of-defense-amid-second-impeachment/

    The deadly 6 January havoc in the US Capitol appeared to have triggered a lot of issues for outgoing US President Donald Trump, as he was impeached for a second time - an unprecedented initiative that was supported not only by House Democrats, but by several GOP members as well.

    Donald Trump enters the final days of his presidency with a "shrinking" inner circle, being "isolated" and "angry" at former allies for not defending him vigorously enough over what is considered to be the incitement of last week's violent insurrection in the US Capitol, The Washington Post reported Wednesday, citing unnamed "advisers and associates".

    According to the report, Trump, who is especially furious with his vice president, Mike Pence, is now also lashing out at his personal attorney, Rudi Giuliani, instructing aides not to pay the latter's legal fees. Sources told The WaPo that Trump is not happy with the daily $20,000 sum demanded by Giuliani.

    “The president is pretty wound up,” a senior administration official reportedly said, noting that Trump was upset that n one of importance was defending him as the impeachment initiative gained traction. “No one is out there.”

    Pointing at a lack of a campaign against the second impeachment, a Trump official suggested that people are simply "burned out".

    “I just think this is the logical conclusion of someone who will only accept people in his inner orbit if they are willing to completely set themselves on fire on his behalf, and you’ve just reached a point to where everyone is burned out,” a senior administration official said. “Everyone is thinking, ‘I’ll set myself on fire for the president of the United States for this, for this and for this — but I’m not doing it for that.’ ”

    The outgoing president, according to the report, primarily only speaks to family members and his chief of staff, Mark Meadows, his deputy chief of staff, Dan Scavino, his senior policy adviser, Stephen Miller, and his personnel director, Johnny McEntee.

    A Marine guards the entrance to the West Wing of the White House, signaling that U.S. President Donald Trump is in the Oval Office, as the House of Representatives impeaches Trump for the second time in Washington, U.S., January 13, 2021
    © REUTERS / ERIN SCOTT
    A Marine guards the entrance to the West Wing of the White House, signaling that U.S. President Donald Trump is in the Oval Office, as the House of Representatives impeaches Trump for the second time in Washington, U.S., January 13, 2021

    The WaPo outlined that the president does little in his last days in power besides watching television and lamenting about GOP members "not defending him enough". He reportedly also regularly denounces "longtime media defenders", such as Wall Street Journal columnist Kimberley Strassel or Fox News Channel host Laura Ingraham.

    “He is feeling increasingly alone and isolated and frustrated,” the official reportedly said, adding that "it’s like death by a thousand cuts. One of the metrics by which he’s often judged any number of things is: ‘Who’s out there saying good things about me or fighting on my behalf?’ And he never seemed to think there were enough people doing it strongly enough.”

    As the US House greenlighted Trump's second impeachment on Wednesday, ten Republican Representatives voiced their support for the move. While many accuse Trump of "inciting" the deadly Capitol Hill riot of 6 January, calls emerged for him to resign, as some lawmakers called on Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment to urge Trump to do so.

    Pence, who reportedly broke ties with Trump over the vice president's reluctance to object the certification of the election results, expressed his opposition to invoking the 25th Amendment, saying that it would set "terrible precedent".

    Trump denies responsibility for the deadly Capitol attack, claiming that he doesn't approve of violence and tweeting - prior to his social media platform ban) several statements with calls to refrain from violence. The FBI has warned of possible violent protests ahead of the 20 January Biden inauguration.

    Related:

    Kushner, Scavino Reportedly Prevented Trump From Joining Parler, Gab After Twitter Ban
    Trump Says 'Violence Has No Place In Our Movement' in New Video Denouncing Insurrection
    Memequake on Social Media as US House Impeaches Trump a Second Time
    US Senate Unlikely to Convict Trump Despite Republican Desire to Leave Him Behind, Analyst Opines
    Tags:
    allies, impeachment, Donald Trump, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This photo shows seven women that were on death row at the Mountain View Unit of the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, in Gatesville, Texas. The list includes names and when they arrived at the facilities after their sentencing: Darlie Routier, arrived at the unit on 5 February 1997 and is still awaiting execution; Pamela Lynn Perillo, arrived on 4 September 1980 but was resentenced to life in prison plus 30 years on 12 July 2000; Karla Faye Tucker, arrived on 18 December 1984 and was executed on 3 February 1998; Betty Lou Beets, arrived on 14 October 1985, was executed on 24 February 2000; Frances Elaine Newton, arrived on 17 November 1988 and was executed on 14 September 2005; Erica Yvonne Sheppard, arrived on 26 April 1995 and is still awaiting execution; Cathy Lynn Henderson, arrived on 1 June 1995, died on 2 August 2015 in a hospital.
    Female Inmates That Were Once Put on Death Row in the US
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse