'He Has Got to Be Punished': Trump Branded as 'Domestic Terrorist of 21st Century' by Scaramucci

Arguing that Trump is unlikely to end up in jail, Scaramucci suggested that stripping the outgoing President of the “powers of an ex-president” might be a “good start”.

Former White House communications director Antony Scaramucci said that he would love to see Trump “go to jail”, comparing the US president to Timothy McVeigh, the man responsible for the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing, the biggest terrorist act on US soil prior to 9/11, which killed 168 people and injured more than 680 others.

During his interview with CNN's Anderson Cooper, Scaramucci said that Trump incited a riot and an "insurrection", apparently referring to the events that transpired at the US Capitol building in Washington DC on 6 January.

"He’s arguably, at least in the 21st century, you could say Timothy McVeigh for the 20th century, but he is the domestic terrorist of the 21st century," he declared.

Scaramucci added that he believes Trump "will be known throughout history as somebody that incited domestic terrorism", and insisted that the outgoing president should be "held accountable" and "convicted in the Senate".

Former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci says he'd like to see President Trump go to jail, but that at the least he must be convicted in the Senate and banned from holding future office. https://t.co/mi9YSgqtdF pic.twitter.com/S0SLyAnEm4 — Anderson Cooper 360° (@AC360) January 15, 2021

​"He’s got to be punished, in my personal opinion I’d love to see him in jail, that will likely not happen, but taking away the powers of an ex-president through the conviction, I think would be a good start," he remarked.

Also, Scaramucci suggested that Trump would've probably had "one more big insurgency" if he could, prior to Joe Biden being sworn in as the 46th President of the United States, but is rather unlikely to do so "because he doesn’t have the communication, the direct messaging that was going on social media".

On 6 January, President Trump's supporters stormed the US Capitol building in Washington, DC, disrupting a US Congress session to officially count the votes cast by the Electoral College.

As soon as the police managed to control the protesters, senators resumed their session and went on to confirm Biden as the next US president and Kamala Harris as his vice-president.

On 13 January, the US House of Representatives voted 232 to 197 in favour of impeaching Donald Trump over "incitement of insurrection", thus making him the only US president to get impeached twice.

The US President has also since been permanently banned from Twitter and muted on other mainstream social media platforms.

Trump himself, however, has denied responsibility for the storming of the Capitol, delivering a statement warning against any brutality in the days leading up to Joe Biden's inauguration.