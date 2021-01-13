Register
01:25 GMT13 January 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    Rep. Liz Cheney, Other Republicans Support Trump Impeachment as McConnell Reportedly in Favor

    © REUTERS / Aaron P. Bernstein
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    1 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/0d/1081747513_0:52:3072:1780_1200x675_80_0_0_7c4bb9320f974132bc04352b20e9d71c.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202101131081747546-rep-liz-cheney-other-republicans-support-trump-impeachment-as-mcconnell-reportedly-in-favor/

    In addition to impeachment, lawmakers are due to formally call on US Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25 Amendment and remove US President Donald Trump from office on the grounds that he is unfit to carry out the duties of his office.

    After House Democrats introduced an article of impeachment on Monday charging US President Donald Trump with “incitement of insurrection,” they are also winning the support of leading Republicans, who see an opportunity to rid themselves of a troublesome factional leader in the party.

    Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY), chair of the House Republican Conference and third most powerful Republican in the US House of Representatives, sharply condemned the attack on the US Capitol last week, blaming Trump for both sparking the riot and for failing to rein it in.

    "On January 6, 2021 a violent mob attacked the United States Capitol to obstruct the process of our democracy and stop the counting of presidential electoral votes. This insurrection caused injury, death and destruction in the most sacred space in our Republic," she said Tuesday, according to The Hill.

    "Much more will become clear in coming days and weeks, but what we know now is enough. The President of the United States summoned this mob, assembled the mob, and lit the flame of this attack. Everything that followed was his doing. None of this would have happened without the President. The President could have immediately and forcefully intervened to stop the violence. He did not. There has never been a greater betrayal by a President of the United States of his office and his oath to the Constitution,” she added. "I will vote to impeach the President."

    While Cheney has a history of being critical of Trump’s policies, preferring a more adversarial foreign policy like that of her father, former US Vice President Dick Cheney, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) has long supported the Trump administration.

    McConnell, who leads the Republicans in the Senate and was instrumental in ensuring Trump’s acquittal during his first impeachment in December 2019, reportedly also expressed his support for removing Trump from office on Tuesday.

    The New York Times reported, citing “people” familiar with his thinking,” that McConnell believes Trump committed impeachable offenses and that impeaching him will make it easier to purge him from the Republican Party. Trump’s unexpected rise to party presidential nominee in 2016 was opposed by other leading Republicans, who denounced his anti-establishment posturing and tendency to say the quiet part out loud as inimical to the party’s brand of politics.

    His subsequent administration has polarized the Republican Party, sending increasing numbers of party figures into the Democratic Party or prompting them to form a “never Trump” internal opposition, with such leaders as former national security adviser John Bolton, former Secretary of State Colin Powell and former chair of the Republican National Committee Michael Steele vocally opposing the president.

    Another, Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL), said in a Tuesday statement, “There is no doubt in my mind that the President of the United States broke his oath of office and incited this insurrection.”

    “He used his position in the Executive to attack the Legislature,” Kinzinger said, adding that if Trump’s actions “are not worthy of impeachment, then what is an impeachable offense?”

    Trump’s first impeachment, on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, came after he allegedly pressured the Ukrainian government to open an investigation into his election rival, Democratic candidate Joe Biden, and the business dealings of Biden’s son, Hunter. Republicans fervently opposed the Democratic initiative, and the GOP-controlled Senate rejected the charges brought against him by the Democrat-controlled House.

    Biden defeated Trump in the November 3, 2020, election, but Trump claimed the results were fraudulent and declared himself the victor. Last Wednesday, Trump’s followers stormed the US Capitol after attending a rally hosted by Trump outside the White House at which he urged them to “stop the steal.” 

    However, after the insurrection failed to halt Congress’ certification of the election results, Trump condemned the violence and asked the rioters to leave the Capitol.

    Since then, Republicans have rallied against Trump and the insurrection, both of which have been condemned by leading GOP figures, and several members of his Cabinet have tendered their resignations. Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA), who had previously opposed certification of the election results, changed her mind after the violence sent her and other lawmakers scrambling to safety, and she voted to certify them once Congress reconvened after the rioters had been evicted from the Capitol.

    Related:

    Joint Chiefs of Staff: US Capitol Riot Was ‘Direct Assault’ on American Democracy
    US Counterintelligence Chief Calls for ‘Accountability’ by Police, Security for Capitol Insurrection
    McConnell Reportedly ‘Pleased’ With Democratic Impeachment Push Amid Hopes to ‘Purge’ Trump From GOP
    Tags:
    insurrection, Donald Trump, Republicans, impeachment, Adam Kinzinger, Mitch McConnell, Liz Cheney
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Bill Clinton, left centre, gives a high five to Chuck Berry, right, during the finale of the Presidential Gala at the Capital Centre in Landover, Maryland, 19 January 1993.
    From Ronald Reagan to Donald Trump: Four Decades of Presidential Inauguration Ceremonies
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse