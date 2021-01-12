Register
    WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 06: Pro-Trump protesters gather in front of the U.S. Capitol Building on January 6, 2021 in Washington, DC. A pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol, breaking windows and clashing with police officers.

    Twitter Divided on Whether Chuck Norris Participated in Storming of Capitol

    © AFP 2020 / Jon Cherry
    The event, which occurred on 6 January, saw a mob of Donald Trump supporters force their way into the building at a time when members of the Congress had gathered to certify the results of the 2020 presidential election, which POTUS claimed was rigged.

    Chuck Norris is trending on Twitter. No, not because COVID-19 tested positive for him. Heated debate about the actor started after one user posted an image showing a Capitol protester together with a person that bears a striking resemblance with the Texas Ranger. The person who took the photo with the alleged actor even captioned it.

    After the image appeared on social media, netizens started debating whether the man standing next to protester was indeed the famous martial artist and actor.

    ​Some users agreed and bashed the actor for supporting the Republicans.

    ​Others contended that the man in the photo is simply a lookalike.

    ​Many users said that if Chuck Norris had been at the Capitol he would rather have defended it against Trump supporters.

    ​Others joked that if Norris had sided with protesters, Washington would have been destroyed.

    ​Still others said that although Norris may support Trump, he wouldn't risk his life going to a protest during the coronavirus pandemic.

    ​The actor has not yet commented on the rumours. It’s unclear whether Chuck Norris backs Donald Trump, but he does support the Republican Party. In a video posted online several years ago the actor revealed that that he had always supported the Democrats until the party strayed too far to the left and "lost all reality of what America stood for".

    "So I realised that Republicans at this point in time are more focused on what is best for America than the Democrats are. John F Kennedy today would have been a Republican. What the Democrats believed 40 years, the Republicans believe today", Norris said.

    What Are the Latest Developments Following the Capitol Hill Protests?

    Four civilians and one police officer died during the unrest after a mob of Donald Trump supporters forced their way into the Capitol. Police arrested dozens of people who were involved in the storming and are continuing to look for other participants.

    The Federal Bureau of Investigation has warned that more protests are expected across the United States in the days leading up to Joe Biden’s inauguration. Reports say armed groups may gather in all 50 states, as well as in Washington, DC. The Pentagon has mobilised 15,000 National Guard Troops to protect the US capital.

    Democrats have accused Trump of encouraging the protesters and introduced an impeachment article against the president. The House of Representative is expected to vote on it on Wednesday. Trump may become the first US president to be impeached twice.

    In 2019 the lower House impeached him on charges of obstruction of Congress and abuse of power, but the Senate, controlled by the Republicans, acquitted the president.

    US Capitol, Republicans, Democrats, Donald Trump, Chuck Norris
