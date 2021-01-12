Twitter Divided on Whether Chuck Norris Participated in Storming of Capitol

The event, which occurred on 6 January, saw a mob of Donald Trump supporters force their way into the building at a time when members of the Congress had gathered to certify the results of the 2020 presidential election, which POTUS claimed was rigged.

Chuck Norris is trending on Twitter. No, not because COVID-19 tested positive for him. Heated debate about the actor started after one user posted an image showing a Capitol protester together with a person that bears a striking resemblance with the Texas Ranger. The person who took the photo with the alleged actor even captioned it.

After the image appeared on social media, netizens started debating whether the man standing next to protester was indeed the famous martial artist and actor.

Wait, so are we just not going to mention the fact that Chuck Norris was at the MAGA insurrection? pic.twitter.com/aIukJpoCmF — DevinNunesTHEDragQueen (@NunesDrag) January 12, 2021

​Some users agreed and bashed the actor for supporting the Republicans.

I lost all my respect for Chuck Norris. BUH BYE pic.twitter.com/Bp6nJBIIng — sharknadoalert (@sharknadoalert) January 12, 2021​

Not y’all being surprised that Chuck Norris, a man who starred in a show titled “Walker, Texas Ranger,” was at the MAGA insurrection....... pic.twitter.com/X3qECGbjzd — 🟢dev DECKER ™️ ✊🏽 (@dev_decker) January 12, 2021

​Others contended that the man in the photo is simply a lookalike.

Get the facts. Chuck Norris has green eyes. This guys apexes are brown. It’s easy to jump to conclusions and as easy to check the facts. pic.twitter.com/4RHJK9woht — Susan (@Susan76612745) January 12, 2021

Are we sure Chuck Norris was actually at the Capital Riots? These two pics make it seem like it’s two different people who look alike pic.twitter.com/njDDuEy2Zw — tBH (@JustSum_Asshole) January 12, 2021

​Many users said that if Chuck Norris had been at the Capitol he would rather have defended it against Trump supporters.

WTAF man? Walker, Texas Ranger would be defending the Capitol against these seditionists! 😡 pic.twitter.com/lqTNaB9wSn — Lady Liberty For The Win! 🌊🏳️‍🌈🇺🇸🌊 (@BrazenBetty_CA) January 12, 2021

​Others joked that if Norris had sided with protesters, Washington would have been destroyed.

I’m sorry but if that were really Chuck Norris, most of DC would be in ruins. https://t.co/VVWnPDSb6d — 😷 (@JChris_816) January 12, 2021

​Still others said that although Norris may support Trump, he wouldn't risk his life going to a protest during the coronavirus pandemic.

No doubt Chuck Norris is probably a Trumper- but he’s 80 and not trying to get covid. Let’s be real. — KO (@StatenIrished) January 12, 2021

​The actor has not yet commented on the rumours. It’s unclear whether Chuck Norris backs Donald Trump, but he does support the Republican Party. In a video posted online several years ago the actor revealed that that he had always supported the Democrats until the party strayed too far to the left and "lost all reality of what America stood for".

"So I realised that Republicans at this point in time are more focused on what is best for America than the Democrats are. John F Kennedy today would have been a Republican. What the Democrats believed 40 years, the Republicans believe today", Norris said.

What Are the Latest Developments Following the Capitol Hill Protests?

Four civilians and one police officer died during the unrest after a mob of Donald Trump supporters forced their way into the Capitol. Police arrested dozens of people who were involved in the storming and are continuing to look for other participants.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation has warned that more protests are expected across the United States in the days leading up to Joe Biden’s inauguration. Reports say armed groups may gather in all 50 states, as well as in Washington, DC. The Pentagon has mobilised 15,000 National Guard Troops to protect the US capital.

Democrats have accused Trump of encouraging the protesters and introduced an impeachment article against the president. The House of Representative is expected to vote on it on Wednesday. Trump may become the first US president to be impeached twice.

In 2019 the lower House impeached him on charges of obstruction of Congress and abuse of power, but the Senate, controlled by the Republicans, acquitted the president.