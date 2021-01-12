Register
09:13 GMT12 January 2021
    The Critical Hour

    Pelosi Moves for Impeachment in Final Days of Trump Administration

    The Critical Hour
    House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) has vowed to impeach US President Donald Trump less than two weeks before he leaves office.

    Dr. Clarence Lusane, author, activist and political science professor at Howard University, returns to talk about the aftermath of last week's Capitol Hill breach of the congressional complex. Pelosi has vowed to impeach Trump, as Republican members of Congress struggle with a response. Also, Sens. Pat Toomey (R-PA) and Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) have called for the president to resign.

    Niko House, political activist, independent journalist and podcaster, returns to The Critical Hour to discuss the recent spate of online social media bans. Trump has been permanently banned from Twitter, as have his lawyer Sidney Powell and the recently pardoned Michael Flynn. Also, Edward Snowden has released a statement warning that this move sets a dangerous precedent.

    Danny Sjursen, retired US Army major and author of "Patriotic Dissent: America in the Age of Endless War," joins us to discuss his recent article on US President-elect Joe Biden's selection of Victoria Nuland as undersecretary of state for political affairs. In the article, Sjursen reviews a number of the Biden nominees and explains how the selection of this group demonstrates the hawkish nature of the Biden foreign policy worldview.

    Elisabeth Myers, lawyer, former editor-in-chief of Inside Arabia and democracy lead for Democrats Abroad joins us to discuss the Trump administration's plan to designate the Houthi movement in Yemen as a terrorist organization. After almost six years of the worst humanitarian crisis on earth, humanitarian groups and international diplomats are concerned that this could complicate efforts to broker a peace agreement. Many political analysts believe that this is another effort to complicate potential moves by the Biden administration to mediate an end to the conflict. 

    Nick Davies, peace activist and author of "Blood on Our Hands, the American Invasion and Destruction of Iraq," joins us to discuss new domestic terrorism legislation proposed by the incoming Biden administration. The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) has written a document outlining its opposition to proposed legislation that will allegedly address instances of domestic terrorism. Civil liberties advocates have compared the timing and introduction of this legislation to the Patriot Act being rolled out immediately after the 9/11 terrorist attacks. 

    Jareth Copus, author of "Ukraine: Forever a Pawn," joins us to discuss Biden's past dealings in Ukraine and his proposed foreign policy team. Copus utilizes his expertise on the eastern European nation to evaluate whether the anti-Russian hawks in the incoming Biden administration are likely to adjust course. Also, he discusses recent nominee Victoria Nuland and her contributions to the 2014 Maidan coup.

    KJ Noh, peace activist, writer and teacher, joins us to discuss China. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said over the weekend that he was lifting the US' "self-imposed restrictions" on contacts between its officials and their Taiwanese counterparts, which is likely to further strain relations between Washington and Beijing in the final days of the Trump administration. This announcement seems designed to complicate foreign policy matters for the incoming Biden team. 

    Ray McGovern, former CIA analyst and co-founder of the Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity, joins us to discuss the latest on WikiLeaks co-founder Julian Assange. "UK judge Vanessa Baraitser justified CIA spying on Julian Assange by citing a falsehood-filled CNN report," according to a recent article in The Grayzone. Her judgment demonstrates the incestuous relationship between the media and the state. Also, Biden has selected William Burns, president of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, to head the CIA. 

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

