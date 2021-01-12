Governors Urge Americans to Skip Biden's Inauguration Over Security Concerns

"Due to the unique circumstances surrounding the 59th Presidential Inauguration, including last week's violent insurrection as well as the ongoing and deadly COVID-19 pandemic, we are taking the extraordinary step of encouraging Americans not to come to Washington, D.C. and to instead participate virtually," the joint statement, published on Virginia's governor website late on Monday, said.
The officials stressed that the US was going through a challenging period, but expressed hope that citizens would overcome all difficulties.
"In this very trying time, January 6 was a dark moment for our nation. But we know that we will get through this period because American ideals are stronger than one extreme ideology. Together, we will overcome extremism and get back to the work of our residents," the statement said.
On Monday, outgoing President Donald Trump declared a state of emergency in Washington ahead of Biden's inauguration planned for 20 January, after the FBI warned that armed protests might occur throughout the US.
All comments
Show new comments (0)