Joe Biden Nominates Former Career Diplomat William Burns to Head CIA

Joe Biden's transition team revealed the Democratic president-elect has nominated State Department veteran William Burns as the new head of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA). The transition team stressed that the diplomat's extensive 33 years' of experience will help him address a number of threats as CIA chief.
"Ambassador Burns is a consummate professional full of integrity who will bring the facts and independence that our national security demands", the official statement said.
The statement suggested that Burns will be able to deal equally well with purported cyber attacks "emanating from Moscow", or the alleged "challenge" posed by China, or other types of threats posed by terrorists and non-state actors.
President-elect Joe Biden praised William Burns as a person, who would be able to lead the intelligence agency while unaffected by political arguments. The Democrat expressed confidence that with Burns as the head of the CIA "the American people will sleep soundly".
"He shares my profound belief that intelligence must be apolitical and that the dedicated intelligence professionals serving our nation deserve our gratitude and respect", Biden said in the statement.
MORE DETAILS TO FOLLOW
All comments
Show new comments (0)