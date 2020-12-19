Biden and Harris Roll Out Cabinet Nominations to Guide Climate and Energy Policies

Sputnik is live from Wilmington, where US President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris are about to announce who will guide the US climate and energy policies. Biden’s agenda includes issues such as fighting climate change and moving to zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. He has also pledged to re-enter the Paris Climate Accord on the first day of his presidency.
As for Biden’s nominee to oversee climate issues, the US media expects former Obama administration member Gina McCarthy, who previously served as the administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency, to be named as the president’s climate coordinator. Former Michigan Governor Jennifer Granholm is expected to be announced as the US secretary of energy. Granholm, 61, was Michigan’s first female governor and is likely to become the 9th female member of Biden’s cabinet.
