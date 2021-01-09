Register
12:06 GMT09 January 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Black Lives Matter protester Jorge Mendoza holds a sign while rallying at the Mark O. Hatfield United States Courthouse on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, in Portland, Ore. Following an agreement between Democratic Gov. Kate Brown and the Trump administration to reduce federal officers in the city, nightly protests remained largely peaceful without major confrontations between demonstrators and officers.

    Why US Media Treated BLM With Kid Gloves But Lashed Out at Capitol Hill Protesters

    © AP Photo / Noah Berger
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/02/1080036391_0:0:3078:1732_1200x675_80_0_0_1ff52894c67a237eba19a9d551049bfa.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202101091081712210-why-us-media-treated-blm-with-kid-gloves-but-lashed-out-at-capitol-hill-protesters/

    The US mainstream media coverage of the Capitol Hill clashes contrasted starkly with how it treated last summer's Black Lives Matter riots, say US political commentators, who offered their explanation as to what appears to be a double-standard approach.

    Wednesday's Capitol Hill protests were excoriated by the US media, which described the event as an "attempted coup" and "insurrection", calling the mob "pro-Trump extremists". US President Donald Trump and the GOP leadership also condemned those who infiltrated the Capitol and were involved in looting and violent clashes.

    Still, some pundits have questioned the wording chosen by the mainstream press to portray the DC event, versus how the media characterised the months-long nation-wide Black Lives Matter protests in the wake of George Floyd's death in May 2020. American journalist Andy Ngo wondered in his tweet as to why similarly strong language was not applied to the rioters "who stormed, destroyed, looted and torched government buildings" in the summer of 2020. "Why were the months-long attempts to burn down the federal courthouse in downtown Portland not called an 'insurrection'?" Ngo asked rhetorically.

    War of Narratives: Pro-Trump "Insurrection" Vs BLM "Peaceful Protests"

    "The mainstream media in America has been very biased", says National Security Public Safety Executive Derek Maltz. "And this is obviously very hypocritical, because when they were burning down Washington, DC, and Seattle, and Portland, Oregon, and Minneapolis, we never heard too many Democrats come out and speak about and condemn that kind of activity. They were breaking laws every day, they were destroying businesses, they were putting innocent business owners out of business. They were causing fear and anxiety from legitimate residents. And we never really heard anything."

    ​There is a big difference between how the BLM and Capitol Hill protests have been portrayed in the American media, Maltz emphasises, adding that this summer, the press was acting "like it was legitimate protest", while rioters were committing crimes. He denounced the group of DC demonstrators who "stepped well above the line" on 6 January, and "did something that was outrageous, and that should not be tolerated".

    "We don't approve of any of that type of violence," he says. "And it's really, really sad because the media is supposed to give the public the accurate information." 

    "The small mob of agitators that stormed into the capitol was a minuscule minority of the vast crowd of Americans who came to protest," argues Vlad Davidiuk, GOP strategist and political analyst. "To call the entire day of largely peaceful protest an insurrection or an incitement is a betrayal of the American promise of freedom and liberty."

    Davidiuk highlights that hundreds of thousands of Americans from across the country gathered in DC on 6 January – "young, old, black, white, Jews, Christian, Muslims." The gathering was aimed at "demanding accountability and transparency in the electoral process", while "the failure of leadership and law enforcement to maintain control led to the chaos we saw at the Capitol", according to him.

    "To label the largely peaceful protest as violent riots when no businesses were looted, no churches were burned, and no police stations were destroyed not only undermines reality but slanders good patriotic Americans who were marching and bringing their concerns to Congress," the Republican strategist opines.

    ​In contrast, the summer riots which were accompanied by "burning, looting and murdering innocent people and police officers" were referred to as "peaceful protests" by the mainstream media, Davidiuk points out.

    "Most experts now agree this was because the left viewed the rioting as beneficial to their political agenda to depict America as chaotic and out of control under Trump leading up to the election," he suggests. "The American people were not entirely on the side of BLM and Antifa - most Americans objected to the way these groups inflicted violence and disorder on their communities."

    In September 2020 national polls showed that US public approval towards the BLM movement had decreased since June. The poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research indicated that 44% of Americans disapprove of BLM protests with 39% still endorsing the movement down from 54% in June 2020.

    ​"Both events, the BLM protests and the storming of the Capitol, were entirely stage-managed for use by the US state media except at the level of a certain percentage – it could even be the majority, I don’t know – of gullible, unknowing participants," presumes Ron Coleman, a New York attorney and political commentator. "There is no such thing as perception; easily half the American public 'perceives' what they are told by the official media."

    According to Coleman, the majority of Americans rely on official mainstream media brands, "which are part" of the Democratic Party, technocracy and Wall Street: "[The people's] opinions and even 'factual' understanding of the world are based on what these outlets spoon-feed them," he believes.

    A protester walks past the Russell Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, Jan. 8, 2021.
    © AP Photo / Patrick Semansky
    A protester walks past the Russell Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, Jan. 8, 2021.

    Biden, Harris Adding Fuel to the Fire

    Meanwhile, President-elect Joe Biden branded those breaching the Capitol building as nothing short of "domestic terrorists" while delivering a speech in Wilmington, Delaware, on Wednesday.

    “Don’t dare call them protesters. They were a riotous mob. Insurrectionists. Domestic terrorists. It’s that basic. It’s that simple," he said, pledging to pass a law against domestic terrorism.

    Having accused President Donald Trump of what he called "inciting the violence", Joe Biden also lashed out at the Capitol police, claiming that "if it had been a group of Black Lives Matter protesting yesterday" they would have been treated "very, very differently than the mob of thugs that stormed the Capitol".

    Biden's BLM remark has raised some eyebrows with Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton, who criticised the president-elect for "play[ing] the race card by supporting the violent BLM group" and pitting it against the police. "Attacking cops in danger with baseless charges of racism [equates] healing!" For her part, ex-Fox News host Megyn Kelly accused Biden of "attacking cops in danger with baseless charges of racism".

    ​Vice President-elect Kamala Harris echoed Biden's criticism towards police, claiming that the Capitol police was not tough enough with Capitol Hill intruders, while "releasing tear gas on peaceful protesters last summer".

    ​However, Julio Rosas, a Townhall journalist and military veteran, called Harris out for making a "false" statement and arguing that "tear gas, pepper balls, pepper spray, and flashbangs were all used [on 6 January], just as they were used on rioters in 2020".

    American lawyer, author and radio personality Mark Levin referred to relatively mild rhetoric used by Kamala Harris towards BLM protesters. In particular, she said on record during The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on 18 June 2020 that anti-racism protests would not end until Election Day and "that they are not gonna let up and they should not".

    Related:

    From Election Day to Capitol Mayhem, How Donald Trump Was Forced to Concede to 'Smooth Transition'
    How Could Capitol Hill Protests Affect Trump's 2024 Election Chances?
    Poll Reveals Most Voters Believe Mob is to Blame for Capitol Attack, Not Trump
    Tags:
    police, violence, Capitol Hill, Black Lives Matter, Donald Trump, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Trump supporters gesture to US Capitol Police in the hallway outside of the Senate chamber at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, 6 January 2021
    Violent Certification: How Pro-Trump Protests in DC Turned Into Chaos as Capitol Building Stormed
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse