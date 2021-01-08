Register
20:48 GMT08 January 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    In response to riots at the Capitol on Tuesday, a group holding a banner urging President Donald Trump to be removed from office, protests near the U.S. Capitol, Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, in Washington.

    Ex-CIA Official Says Trump Could Be Removed to Avoid War With Iran

    © AP Photo / Jacquelyn Martin
    US
    Get short URL
    0 30
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/08/1081708513_0:301:3072:2029_1200x675_80_0_0_42a8cc7b8f59a1ccd3e50d0e7011a6ac.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202101081081708544-ex-cia-official-says-trump-could-be-removed-to-avoid-war-with-iran/

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump could be removed from office before President-elect Joe Biden's scheduled inauguration on January 20 to prevent the risk of him declaring war on Iran, former CIA official Philip Giraldi told Sputnik on Friday.

    Earlier in the day, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced she had discussed with US military chiefs precautions to ensure Trump cannot access launch codes to start a nuclear war. This came on the heels of the pro-Trump mob riots on Capitol Hill earlier this week that aimed to prevent Congress from certifying the presidential election results.

    "My concern is that he is unbalanced enough to start a war with Iran," Giraldi, head of the Council for the National Interest, said. "I think he is demonstrably mentally unbalanced and could be removed on that basis through the 25th amendment."

    However, despite statements by Democratic House leaders that they were going to launch an impeachment process, Giraldi expressed skepticism that enough Republicans in the Senate would be willing to vote for any impeachment articles against Trump.

    Giraldi explained that he did not believe the Democrats could establish a clear case that Trump had called for an insurrection.

    "To impeach Trump they would have to demonstrate that his comments amount to a call for insurrection. I doubt if they can make that case unambiguously and few Republicans will support it in any event," he said.

    US President Donald Trump stands in front of the stars and stripes while campaigning for Republican Senator Kelly Loeffler on the eve of the run-off election to decide both of Georgia's Senate seats, in Dalton, Georgia, US, 4 January 2021.
    © REUTERS / BRIAN SNYDER
    Could President Trump Be Forcibly Removed From Power?
    Also, the launching of any new impeachment process against the president would further divide the country at a time when both Democrats and Republicans were calling for a united front to reduce partisan tensions and the threat of political violence, Giraldi noted.

    "There is the political consideration which is that if the Democrats are successful that would make Trump a martyr, which is precisely what is not needed at the moment," he said. "Rioters, if they can be identified, will likely face minimal punishment as it is in everyone's interest politically speaking to make this go away."

    Yet many questions remain open about the ease with which the rioters were able to storm the Capitol, Giraldi said.

    "The whole episode was disgusting and we will likely never learn of the connivances whereby the demonstrators were allowed to enter the building," he said.

    Related:

    US Justice Department Does Not Foresee Incitement Charges Against Trump Over Capitol Riots
    Biden Says Trump Not Fit to Serve as President, Accuses Him of Inciting Violence in DC
    Iran Says It Has New Series of Ultra-Long Range Drones Able to Hit US Bases in Middle East, Europe
    Iran’s Syria Envoy Says Soleimani’s Death Pumped ‘New Blood Into the Veins of the Resistance’
    Tags:
    Capitol Hill, US Capitol, Capitol, Iran, impeachment, DumpTrump, Trump, official, CIA, USA, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Trump supporters gesture to US Capitol Police in the hallway outside of the Senate chamber at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, 6 January 2021
    Violent Certification: How Pro-Trump Protests in DC Turned Into Chaos as Capitol Building Stormed
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse