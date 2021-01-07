Iran’s Zarif Blasts Trump as ‘Rogue President Who Sought Vengeance Against His Own People’

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has taken to Twitter to compare Trump’s alleged mistreatment of Americans to how he has treated Iran, and to suggest that the outgoing US president is a “security concern for the entire international community.”
“A rogue president who sought vengeance against his OWN people has been doing much worse to our people – and others – in the past 4 years,” Zarif wrote.
A rogue president who sought vengeance against his OWN people has been doing much worse to our people—and others—in the past 4 years.— Javad Zarif (@JZarif) January 7, 2021
What's disturbing is that the same man has the UNCHECKED authority to start a nuclear war; a security concern for the entire int'l community.
“What’s disturbing is that the same man has the UNCHECKED authority to start a nuclear war,” he added.
Zarif’s tweet follows remarks by President Rouhani earlier in the day suggesting that Wednesday’s events showed the “weak and fragile” nature of Western democracy and deriding Trump as a dangerous “populist.”
Iran-US relations sunk to unprecedented lows under President Trump, edging toward the brink of open warfare on several occasions since Washington’s 2018 withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal. 2019 saw an escalation of tensions in the Persian Gulf region, with a US move to send a carrier strike group to the area followed by mysterious attacks on tankers which America blamed on Tehran, as well as ship seizures and Iran's destruction of a $220 million US drone over the Strait of Hormuz in June 2019. The latter event led Trump to approve airstrikes against Iran before pulling back at the last minute.
In January 2020, Trump signed off on the assassination of Revolutionary Guard Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani, prompting Iran to shell two US bases with ballistic missiles, with those attacks injuring over 100 US troops. Later that year, tensions raged again off Iran’s coasts, with US warships threatening to open fire on small Iranian gunboats said to be “harassing” them.
Iranian officials have expressed cautious optimism about Joe Biden’s November election victory and the chances of the US rejoining the 2015 nuclear deal. At the same time, Zarif and others have warned repeatedly that the deal is not subject to renegotiation.
All comments
Show new comments (0)