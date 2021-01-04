‘They Never Forget’: Trump Warns Republican Senator Against Electoral College Certification

Register
    Senator Tom Cotton is interviewed by Bob Schieffer on the March 15, 2015 edition of �Face the Nation� in Washington, in this undated handout photo. Cotton, the freshman senator who organized the Republicans' letter on Iran, said his intent was to send a clear message to Iranian leaders that Congress has a say in the nuclear issue.

    © REUTERS / Chris Usher/Handout
    Since the US election was called for Democratic challenger Joe Biden, US President Donald Trump has refused to concede or acknowledge his loss, instead opting to voice unsubstantiated voter fraud allegations. The latest developments have seen Trump back an effort by Republican lawmakers to challenge the results of the Electoral College vote.

    Trump took to Twitter on Monday to lash out at close ally US Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AK) after the lawmaker revealed over the weekend that he would not be joining efforts by dozens of Republican officials to contest Biden’s win.

    The commander-in-chief warned Cotton in a heated Twitter post that while there are many “pluses & minuses” to the party, Republican voters would “never forget” party officials who decided to not support the movement to challenge the Electoral College certification.

    Trump followed up his remarks by quoting Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) and Sen. Ron Johnson (R-MN), who have both supported efforts to challenge the election outcome, and then moved on to bash fellow Republicans who refused to join the opposition.

    “The ‘Surrender Caucus’ within the Republican Party will go down in infamy as weak and ineffective ‘guardians’ of our nation, who were willing to accept the certification of fraudulent presidential numbers!” Trump added.

    Cotton announced in a statement late on Sunday that he had parted from anti-certification efforts put forth by his conservative colleagues, explaining that congressional action would “establish unwise precedents.”

    “The Founders entrusted our elections chiefly to the states - not Congress. They entrusted the election of our president to the people, acting through the Electoral College - not Congress. And they entrusted the adjudication of election disputes to the courts - not Congress,” reads the release.

    “Objecting to certified electoral votes won’t give [Trump] a second term - it will only embolden those Democrats who want to erode further our system of constitutional government.”

    The US Congress on Wednesday is due to recount the Electoral College ballots, a procedure which formally certifies a winner in a US presidential election.

    Trump’s latest antics come amid leaked audio of a call with Brad Raffensperger, Georgia’s secretary of state, in which Trump urges the official to “find” enough votes to earn the president an electoral victory in the state.

