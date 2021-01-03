Video: Police Looking for Two Men Who Base Jumped From Downtown Nashville Hotel

The video, taken on Friday, captures two men who climbed onto the rooftop barrier of a hotel in downtown Nashville. With special equipment and parachutes in their hands, they did not hesitate and simply fell off the roof.
The video recording is accompanied by a terrified woman’s scream. Startled spectators quickly approached the ledge to watch the adventurers calmly soaring down the street. After the base jumpers landed at a parking lot, they climbed into a parked vehicle and quickly drove away.
Hotel security services immediately reported the stunt to law enforcement. The men reportedly were hotel guests, and police suppose that they will return. Hotel staff reportedly have promised that they will immediately contact police if more information is garnered.
Just casually base jumping off a building pic.twitter.com/k2yKE7PCKY— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) January 3, 2021
The building is about six blocks from the location of the Christmas bombing.
All comments
Show new comments (0)