Trump Blasts 'Illegal Votes' in Georgia as GOP Senators Plan to Oppose Voting Certification

POTUS has repeatedly refused to concede the 2020 US presidential election, citing allegations of numerous violations. The Trump team's lawsuits challenging the results, have, however, failed to prove the allegations, as now the only legality separating Biden from the presidency is the simple formality of Congressional certification.

US President Donald Trump has resumed his attacks on the results of the 2020 presidential election, particularly the way that votes in Georgia were tallied, where he lost by a small margin. POTUS insists that should were it not for absent signature verification, purportedly voting illegals, "dead people" and non-Georgia residents, the "US [would have] a big and conclusive win" in November for Trump.

Why haven’t they done signature verification in Fulton County, Georgia. Why haven’t they deducted all of the dead people who “voted”, illegals who voted, non Georgia residents who voted, and tens of thousands of others who voted illegally, from the final vote tally? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 2, 2021

The outgoing president has claimed that tens of thousands of "illegal" votes were registered in Georgia and has complained that no case filed over voter fraud allegations has been reviewed, adding that evidence of the manner is purportedly being destroyed.

....Just a small portion of these votes give US a big and conclusive win in Georgia. Have they illegally destroyed ballots in Fulton County? After many weeks, we don’t yet even have a judge to hear this large scale voter fraud case. The only judge seems to be Stacey’s sister! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 2, 2021

Twitter quickly marked the POTUS posts as "disputed", for his election fraud claims while reminding users that Joe Biden has been certified by the Electoral College as the winner in the 2020 US presidential election.

Some GOP Senators Planning to Contest Biden Certification

After US media in November projected Biden the winner, Trump has systematically refused to concede his defeat, and his efforts to prove the existence of what he termed "massive election fraud" received some support among a handful of GOP lawmakers. Since November, however, that support has waned, with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell reportedly planning for a smooth and uneventful approval of the Electoral College results during the Congress certification in January.

Axios reported that not all Republicans have agreed to accept the results, however, with some planning to openly oppose Biden's congressional presidential certification. According to media reports, this group is currently being led by Texas Republican Senator Ted Cruz, and may include 12 Senators - nowhere near enough to prevent Biden's confirmation by Washington. Those in opposition will reportedly raise their objection nonetheless, and will ask for the establishment of an Electoral Commission to investigate Trump's claims of voter fraud.