US Defense Chief Says Pentagon Fully Cooperative With Biden Transition Team

As Miller said in a statement on Monday, defense officials have three interviews scheduled with Biden's transition team this week, two related to the novel coronavirus and one on cybersecurity. Miller added that other interviews are being scheduled for early January.
"The Department of Defense has conducted 164 interviews with over 400 officials, and provided over 5,000 pages of documents - far more than initially requested by Biden's transition team," he said.
Earlier on Monday, Biden accused the Trump administration of withholding key national security information, adding that his transition team has faced the most obstruction of the transition process from the political branch of the US Defense Department.
Biden additionally mentioned the Office of Management and Budget, as another example of a government branch in which his team was facing roadblocks.
Although the Trump administration has authorized the transition to Biden’s administration, the incumbent president refuses to concede and continues to dispute the validity of the election result, accusing Democrats of engaging in massive fraud and other acts of impropriety.
