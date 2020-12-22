Register
10:11 GMT22 December 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    Ilhan Omar Slams ‘Shameful’ Prioritising of Lawmakers for COVID-19 Jabs Before Medics, the Elderly

    © REUTERS / ERIC MILLER
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    Topic:
    Global COVID-19 Cases Spike to Highest Level Post-Lockdown (262)
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/02/1081340715_0:0:2895:1628_1200x675_80_0_0_1aa081889bb9a0d2e61f173cb979df2c.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202012221081537116-ilhan-omar-slams-shameful-prioritising-of-lawmakers-for-covid-19-jabs-before-medics-the-elderly/

    President-Elect Joe Biden, as well as a succession of US politicians and lawmakers, recently publicly received coronavirus jabs as a means to shore up public confidence in the vaccination effort amid the pandemic.

    Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., has censured her fellow lawmakers for rushing to get coronavirus vaccine shots ahead of frontline medical workers and the vulnerable populations, such as senior citizens.

    As members of US Congress began to receive doses as part of a campaign to allay the concerns of sceptics over the vaccine's safety, Omar said on Twitter that it was "shameful" for lawmakers to be prioritised for the vaccine and explained why she would not take it yet.

    ​The congresswoman had earlier made similar comments in an interview with CNN last week, denouncing the prioritising of White House staff as "disturbing."

    Leading by Example

    On Friday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., as well as Omar’s fellow 'Squad' member Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-NY, also received vaccinations.

    ​The public display is meant to encourage Americans to seek coronavirus shots, with Vice President Mike Pence, Surgeon General Jerome Adams and President-elect Joe Biden leading by example. Biden received his first of two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine on Monday during a televised event at Delaware's ChristianaCare Hospital.

    ​On the same day, Moderna's vaccine began arriving at locations in several US states ahead of a vaccination rollout.

    However, some lawmakers share Omar’s opinion and were reluctant to be among the first to be vaccinated.
    Others have enthusiastically made appointments for their inoculations.

    ​Democratic Rep. Don Beyer of Virginia tweeted that she'd agreed to take her shot in the hopes that it would be an example for others to follow suit and shelve their doubts.

    ​Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading expert on infectious diseases, who is scheduled to receive the Moderna vaccine on Tuesday, earlier recommended that President Trump and President-elect Joe Biden receive the vaccine as soon as possible for security and safety reasons.

    Donald Trump, who contracted the virus in October, has stalled over the COVID jab, and previously said he believed that White House staff should receive doses later in the rollout programme. The Surgeon General previously explained that Trump has not received the vaccine because he was treated with monoclonal antibodies.

    As the rollouts of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are very much in the early stages, individual states are largely responsible for making the coronavirus vaccine available to residents over the coming months, with most opting to prioritise vulnerable populations, such as nursing home residents and essential frontline workers.

    Both vaccines approved by the US Food and Drug Administration have shown an efficacy of over 94 percent and require individuals to return to a health professional for a second dose to ensure they are protected against the respiratory disease.

    Topic:
    Global COVID-19 Cases Spike to Highest Level Post-Lockdown (262)

    Related:

    Trump’s HHS Chief Dismisses Biden Claim About Lack of ‘Detailed Plan’ for Covid Vaccine Rollout
    Fauci Calls for Donald Trump and Joe Biden to be Vaccinated 'As Soon As Possible'
    Biden Vows to Get 100Mln COVID-19 Vaccine Shots in First 100 Days of Presidency
    Joe Biden Receives Pfizer's COVID-19 Vaccine in Delaware Hospital
    Tags:
    US Food and Drug Administration, Pfizer, Pfizer, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, vaccine, vaccine, coronavirus, COVID-19, Donald Trump, Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi, Ilhan Omar
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A traveller wearing a face covering sits with a dog at Heathrow Airport's Terminal 2 in west London on 21 December 2020, as a string of countries around the world have banned travellers arriving from the UK, due to the rapid spread of a new, more-infectious coronavirus strain.
    Flights Cancelled, Borders Closed, Christmas Ruined: 'Mutant' COVID Strain Sows Chaos in UK
    Fact Checker’s Delight
    Fact Checker’s Delight
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse