Trump Supporters, Opponents Hold Rival Rallies in Washington, DC After SCOTUS Election Ruling

Sputnik is live from Washington, DC, where people are taking to the streets to protest ahead of the Electoral College’s meeting on Monday, which will decide the outcome of the US presidential election.
The so-called Proud Boys group is holding a “Million MAGA March” in support of Trump’s effort to challenge the results of the US presidential election under the banner of “stop the steal”.
At the same time, a counter-demonstration is set to be launched under the slogan “All out against Fascism”.
The protests come amid Trump’s refusal to concede defeat in the presidential election. Previously, the Trump administration has filed several lawsuits to challenge the results. Texas also filed a lawsuit asking SCOTUS to invalidate the results of the election in four battleground states. The lawsuit, however, was rejected.
