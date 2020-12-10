At Least 106 House Republicans Back US Supreme Court Bid to Overturn Election

On Wednesday, 17 Republican states submitted a brief to the US Supreme Court in support of Texas' bid.
"It is now the duty of this Honorable Court to objectively review the facts presented by the Plaintiff in this historic case, render judgment upon the unconstitutional actions in the Defendant states, and restore the confidence of all Americans that the rule of law will be upheld today and our elections in the future will be secured," the court filing said on Thursday.
⚖️JUST IN: New amicus brief from 106 Republican House members in support of Texas' bid to overturn President-elect Joe Biden's win in the Supreme Court. Here they are👇 pic.twitter.com/QLN4jDfoto— John Kruzel (@johnkruzel) December 10, 2020
On 8 December, the Texas authorities filed a lawsuit with a request to nullify the presidential elections results in the four swing states of Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin that helped Democrat candidate Joe Biden to win. In the lawsuit, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton claims that voting in these states was held in violation of the constitution because their authorities illegally changed electoral legislation under the pretext of the coronavirus pandemic.
The four states have until Thursday to respond to the lawsuit. By 14 December, state legislatures have to appoint electors from the lists put forward by Democrats and Republicans.
The US presidential election was held on November 3. According to the US mainstream media, Biden has the support of more than 270 Electoral College members to secure his victory. Nevertheless, US President Donald Trump has yet to concede and announced his intention to fight for a recount of the votes in the courts, since, in his opinion, massive fraud took place in the election.
