Seventeen US States Back Texas Bid To Overturn Biden Election

Seventeen US states have swung behind a Supreme Court case launched by Texas to have Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden's declared election victory overturned.

The states are Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Utah, and West Virginia, all of which voted for President Donald Trump in the November 3 presidential election. President Donald Trump also supports the legal action.

Along with Texas they represent most of the US south apart from Georgia, Virginia and North Carolina, and most of the rural Midwest.

Texas Attorney-General Ken Paxton filed the suit at the Supreme Court late on Monday night, petitioning justices to force the states of Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin to allow their state legislatures to disregard the contested results in those states and appoint electors of their own choosing to the electoral college that decides the next president.

Trump would win with the votes of any three of those states. If three of them refuse to appoint electors for either Trump or Biden, Congress will vote by state delegations, with one vote per state, in a contingent election where Republicans would have the majority.

The Supreme court has given the four target states until Thursday to respond to the suit . State legislatures have until December 14 to appoint electors from slates nominated by the contesting parties.

The state legislatures of Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin are controlled by Republican majorities in both houses.