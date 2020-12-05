Register
02:25 GMT05 December 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Ivanka Trump, the daughter and senior adviser to U.S. President Donald Trump, answers a question as she is interviewed at the Consumer Technology Association Keynote event during the CES tech show Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, in Las Vegas

    DC AG: Ivanka Trump 'Highly Misleading' Regarding Inauguration Lawsuit Deposition

    © AP Photo / Ross D. Franklin
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 20
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107798/85/1077988502_0:0:3072:1728_1200x675_80_0_0_95085d51288aa2ec51244824485accec.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202012051081366402-dc-ag-ivanka-trump-highly-misleading-regarding-inauguration-lawsuit-deposition/

    Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, the ex-BFF-turned-author for first lady Melania Trump, previously revealed that she attempted to call attention to the Trump Organization's price hiking during events surrounding the 2017 inauguration.

    Senior presidential adviser Ivanka Trump took to Twitter on Thursday to assert that she was entangled in a "politically motivated demonstration of vindictiveness & waste of taxpayer dollars." 

    "This week I spent 5+ hours in deposition with the Democrat D.C. AG's office where they questioned the rates charged by the Trump Hotel at the inauguration," she tweeted. 

    "I shared with them an email from 4 years ago where I sent them instruction to the hotel to charge 'a fair market rate' (see below) which the hotel then did." 

    The Washington DC attorney general, Karl Racine, appeared on MSNBC host Rachel Maddow's show later that day and slammed the claims made by the president's daughter as a mischaracterization of events.  

    "With all due respect to Ivanka Trump, what she put out today was highly misleading and, at best, only a part of the story," he told Maddow. 

    Racine noted that "days after" Ivanka Trump's referenced email, dated December 14, "there was clearly an attempt to pay a lot more than the market price."

    Racine highlighted that Wolkoff, who published “Melania and Me: The Rise and Fall of My Friendship with the First Lady" and had formerly worked as a White House aide, sounded the alarm and issued emails to Ivanka Trump and other presidential employees concerning "the prices that the Trump Hotel was seeking to charge the inauguration committee." 

    "Interestingly, [Ivanka] Trump does not cite any email after Mrs. Wolkoff's red alarm email," he said. 

    According to Racine, the committee "was charged at extraordinarily high levels" and, on one day, "paid $175,000 for full use of the hotel's event space, including use of a large ballroom for half of a day." A second non-profit booked the ballroom for the other half of the day and allegedly only paid $5,000 for use of the room. 

    "Doesn't sound like market rate to me," he noted. 

    Related:

    Black Panther Star Letitia Wright Faces Backlash After Sharing Video Doubting COVID Vaccines
    Trick of the Year: US Art Group Claims the Mystery Monoliths, Selling for $45,000 Each
    At Least 14 People Killed, 26 Injured as Bus Falls From Bridge in Brazil, Reports Claim
    American Pleads Guilty to Submitting False Claim to Steal Afghan Reconstruction Funds
    Trump Orders US Department of Defense to Withdraw Nearly All Troops From Somalia
    Tags:
    Inauguration, Melania Trump, Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    People rollerblade along the beach a day before renewed restrictions due to a surge of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases in Los Angeles, California, 29 November 2020.
    This Week in Pictures: 28 November - 4 December
    The Fight Goes On
    The Fight Goes On
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse