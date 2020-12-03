Heavy Snowstorm Leaves Parts of Ohio, Pennsylvania Without Power

Thousands of residents in Ohio and Pennsylvania faced massive power outages caused by a heavy snowstorm that hit parts of the Midwest, with over 50,000 residents between the two states without power, according to AccuWeather.
Outages in Pennsylvania and West Virginia were reported to be much smaller than those in Ohio, according to Fox News. In the Buckeye State, around 16,000 customers were left without power, poweroutage.us showed.
The first lake-effect snowstorm of the season resulted in a large two-foot layer of snow covering some Midwest regions, leaving multiple interstates closed.
Footage of the snowstorm and its aftermath was shared in social media.
Video from our rooftop at #NWS #Cleveland near Interstate 480 and 77 this morning. Moderate to heavy snow continues across much of the #CLE metro area. The higher elevations and Heights are getting the worse of if this morning.#OHwx #PAwx #ThisIsCLE #Winter #Weather pic.twitter.com/zCU8UQS1uT— NWS Cleveland (@NWSCLE) December 1, 2020
#SATELLITE SPOTLIGHT: Today's visible loop from @NOAA's #GOES16🛰️ shows two interesting features. Snow left behind from this week's winter storm can be seen in places from the Great Lakes southward to the Appalachians. Rippling #WaveClouds are also visible in the Mid-Atlantic. pic.twitter.com/L36ACi9EiQ— NOAA Satellites - Public Affairs (@NOAASatellitePA) December 2, 2020
Snowstorm buries Northeast Ohio on December 01, 2020.#weatherbug #knowbefore #wx #weather #NOAA #NWS #stormchasing #Stormchasers #severeweather #extremeweather #mothernature #mysteriousnature #amazingearth #forceofnature pic.twitter.com/3CiREtfBe2— WeatherBug (@WeatherBug) December 2, 2020
Snow storm closes roads and highways throughout Northeast Ohio https://t.co/IYhoqafOIz pic.twitter.com/kIxc8XoP2I— Star Asia Int'l (@star_asia) December 2, 2020
#snow in #Ohio yesterday. What a snowstorm! Glad its over. pic.twitter.com/FYod0gvk9f— Steve Raz (@RazzSteve) December 2, 2020
Heavy, wet, sticky snow and a lot of trees are sagging or snapped NE of #Cleveland where the #snow is definitely deeper. @accuweather @breakingweather pic.twitter.com/pkAL3UXxgQ— Jonathan Petramala (@jpetramala) December 1, 2020
Say a prayer if you are trying to make it up a hill on a side street around #Cleveland #ohwx #snow @accuweather @breakingweather pic.twitter.com/yoly8YVtqc— Jonathan Petramala (@jpetramala) December 1, 2020
The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning and winter weather advisories for parts of Ohio, New York, Pennsylvania and West Virginia.
