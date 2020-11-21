Register
21 November 2020
    Photo

    New Year's Coming: Views of Snow Covered Moscow

    • A pair is kissing in Red Square in Moscow
    • People take pictures in Red Square
    • Young ladies walk near the GUM shopping centre in Red Square, Moscow
    • People take selfies in snowy Red Square in Moscow
    • A janitor cleans the snow near the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier by the Kremlin wall
    • A snow-cleaning truck on the Vasilyevsky Slope in Moscow
    • A man takes a selfie with a snowy Moscow street in the background
    • A worker installs an artificial Christmas tree in Red Square
    • A pair takes a selfie in Red Square with Saint Basil's Cathedral in the background
    • A monument to Marshal Zhukov in Manezh Square in Moscow
    • People enjoy snowy weather near the GUM shopping centre in Red Square
    • Ladies play snowball in the street in Moscow
    A pair is kissing in Red Square in Moscow
    With a bit more than a month left before the New Year celebrations, we invite you to have a virtual stroll in central Moscow.

    The Russian capital has been blessed with the first long-lasting snowfall on Friday, making the city look more beautiful with glittering snowflakes falling down from the sky. 

    Muscovites and foreigners made the most of this splendid weather and took many selfies in Red Square. 

    Check out Sputnik photo gallery to see the heart of Moscow covered with snow. 

    • A woman paddles on the shores of the AtlanticOcean in Saint Jean de Luz, southwestern France, Wednesday, 18 November 2020. France's health minister says the country is progressively getting back in control of its resurgent coronavirus epidemic but warns that it will quickly flare again if people start ignoring lockdown rules.
      Last update: 13:04 GMT 20.11.2020
      13:04 GMT 20.11.2020

      This Week in Pictures: 14 - 20 November

      The world continues to battle the raging coronavirus, with the situation drastically changing in different countries. While the French Health Minister announced this week that the country is gradually gaining control over the pandemic, Serbia has introduced toughened measures to contain the virus, including increased fines for violating the rules.

      30
    • A person dressed as a Santa Claus meets a child while sitting in a Santa Claus bubble as he opens Christmas season at Aalborg Zoo amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Aalborg, Denmark, 13 November 2020. Ritzau Scanpix/Henning Bagger via REUTERS
      Last update: 14:47 GMT 18.11.2020
      14:47 GMT 18.11.2020

      How COVID-19 Won't Steal Christmas: Santa's Ingenious Tricks to Save Pandemic-Marred Holiday Season

      Christmas and New Year are still more than a month away, yet the holiday season has already begun, albeit under quite unprecedented pandemic circumstances. But there is no reason to give in to despair, as Santa Claus knows some tricks to save the holidays and make them a safe experience for everyone.

      11
    • The photo Mars by Hong Kong photographer Kelvin Yuen, the winner of The International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2020.
      Last update: 12:47 GMT 17.11.2020
      12:47 GMT 17.11.2020

      International Landscape Photographer of the Year Selects Best Snapshots of 2020

      The International Landscape Photographer of the Year Award, organised by Peter Eastway and David Evans, has been carried out annually for seven years. The competition attracts photographers from around the world, with the best works being published as a hard-cover book and printed on paper.

      18
    • Women take part in the opening of the Slobozhanschina historical and cultural complex in the Belgorod Region on 14 November 2020.
      Last update: 13:11 GMT 16.11.2020
      13:11 GMT 16.11.2020

      Partying Old Style: Ethno Village in Russia's Belgorod Region

      A new historical and cultural complex is made up an exhibition dedicated to the history of the Slobozhanschina region dating back to the end of the 16th century.

      16
