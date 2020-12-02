Second Ballot Recount in US State of Georgia Confirms Biden's Lead, Top Election Official Says

There have been no substantial changes to the results from any county so far, and this is what everyone expected, Raffensperger told reporters.
"It looks like [former] Vice President Biden will carry Georgia and he is our president-elect”, he added.
Raffensperger also backed a warning made on Tuesday by Voting Systems Manager Gabriel Sterling, who said that claims of fraud had put the lives of state election workers in danger, with the state secretary adding that Sterling's comments have “our full support”.
In a tweet responding to Sterling, President Donald Trump continued to allege massive voter fraud in Georgia, despite an earlier assessment by Attorney General William Barr that he had not seen any evidence of fraud on a scale that could change the election results.
