11:34 GMT02 December 2020
    The Critical Hour

    Will Trump's War on Georgia Gov. Kemp Sink GOP's Senate Hopes?

    The Critical Hour
    US President Donald Trump's harsh criticism of Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is sparking concerns among GOP officials that internal party feuding could cost them the Senate.

    Dr. Emmitt Riley, political scientist and assistant professor of Africana studies at DePauw University, joins us to discuss the election issues going on in Georgia. Trump is attacking the Republican governor for refusing to join the president in his effort to overturn the election results. Many in the GOP fear this might cause a deep party rift that could affect voter turnout for Georgia's critical Senate runoff races in January. 

    Daniel Lazare, investigative journalist and author of "The Velvet Coup"; and Laith Marouf, broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, join us to talk about recent events involving Israel's apparent assassination of an Iranian scientist. While this dramatic action seems intended to provoke a military response, Iran is signaling that it will not take the bait and respond violently. Also, Israeli actions seem to be empowering hardliners in Iran who prefer a more robust military response to violations of Iran's sovereignty. 

    Ajamu Baraka, former US vice-presidential candidate for the Green Party, joins us to discuss some of the new picks for Joe Biden's potential Cabinet. Biden on Monday nominated Neera Tanden to head the Office of Management and Budget. Tanden has previously supported reducing Social Security benefits and floated the idea of seizing the oil of nations that the US invades to pay down the national debt. Also, the mainstream media has been fawning over the Biden picks as opposed to providing an unbiased review. 

    KJ Noh, peace activist, writer, and teacher joins us to discuss the powerhouse Chinese technology company Huawei. The employee-owned company is enjoying tremendous success, and many believe that its success using an alternative business model is viewed as a threat to US global dominance. Also, we discuss a recent Ted Galen article at Antiwar.com that refers to US policy towards Taiwan as a "ticking time bomb." 

    Dr. Yolandra Hancock, board-certified pediatrician and obesity medicine specialist, returns to discuss reports of a recent meeting in which Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, discussed the timeline for distributing a COVID-19 vaccine. Also, officials are extremely concerned about US hospital capacity as the number of COVID-19 patients requiring hospitalization rises dramatically. 

    Elisabeth Myers, attorney and former editor-in-chief of Inside Arabia, returns to discuss the Saudi Arabian war on Yemen. Over 80 progressive organizations are pressing the incoming Biden administration to discontinue support for the war, HuffPost reported Monday.  Additionally, in his latest MintPress News article, Ahmed Abdulkareem talks about the Trump administration showering Saudi Arabia with weapons and diplomatic cover as they leave power. 

    Nicolas Davies, peace activist and author of "Blood on Our Hands, the American Invasion and Destruction of Iraq," returns to discuss the upcoming elections in Venezuela. As the United States tries to interfere by influencing opposition forces to boycott the elections, those same forces are fracturing due to infighting. Additionally, he reviews a Branko Marcetic story in Jacobin magazine about the CIA's covert war on the left.

    Dr. Linwood Tauheed, associate professor of economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, joins our hosts to talk about reports that 12 million people in the US are scheduled to lose unemployment benefits the day after Christmas. Between the loss of benefits and a wave of evictions, America is on the verge of an economic catastrophe. Dr. Tauheed carefully outlines the economic moves needed to fend off such a disaster. 

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

    Unemployment, Venezuela, Yemen, Cabinet, Biden, Israel, voting, Georgia
