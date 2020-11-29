Melania Trump Reportedly Likely to Write Memoir on First Lady Experience

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - First Lady Melania Trump is planning to write a memoir about her time at the White House, Page Six reports.

An insider told Page Six on Saturday that "Melania is in meetings to write her White House memoir" and that "Melania's story could be worth big money".

According to the source, US President Donald Trump is apparently encouraging his wife to write a book.

"She's not done, or going as quietly as you might expect", the source said, adding that a memoir "would be her money — a chance for her to earn on her own".

As of now, Trump refuses to concede to his rival Joe Biden, whom major US media project to occupy the White House in January. Several key battleground states, including Pennsylvania, have already certified Biden as their winner.

Trump said that if the Electoral College certifies Biden as the president-elect on 14 December, he will "certainly" vacate the White House. At the same time, he has pledged to proceed with his legal battle to ensure the legitimate results of the election.

Meanwhile, media reported in mid-November that the First Lady is allegedly "counting the minutes" before she can file for divorce from President Trump, apparently relying on earlier speculation that Melania is unhappy in her marriage. In 2018, the book Fire and Fury claimed Melania burst into tears when she learnt that her husband had won the 2016 presidential election.