Epstein 'Madam' Ghislaine Maxwell in Quarantine After Jail Guard Diagnosed With Coronavirus

The infamous billionaire's former girlfriend has been charged with six federal counts including enticement of minors and sex trafficking. Her trial is set to start on 14 July 2021, and in the meantime, she will be allowed out of her cell three times a week, for 30 minutes at a time due to the lockdown.
Ghislaine Maxwell had to quarantine after a guard working near her cell in the Metropolitan Detention Centre, in Sunset Park tested positive for coronavirus, the Daily Mail reported, citing court filings revealed on Monday. Maxwell herself tested negative on 18 November and is showing no symptoms, according to Assistant US Attorney Maurene Comey's letter to Judge Alison Nathan.
Maxwell's legal team has argued that pandemic protocols (as well as special measures to prevent her from committing suicide) have made it difficult for her to prepare a proper defence, while Comey stated that she already has more privileges than other inmates
FILE - In this Sept. 2, 2000 file photo, British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, driven by Britain's Prince Andrew leaves the wedding of a former girlfriend of the prince, Aurelia Cecil, at the Parish Church of St Michael in Compton Chamberlayne near Salisbury, England. The FBI said Thursday July 2, 2020, Ghislaine Maxwell, who was accused by many women of helping procure underage sex partners for Jeffrey Epstein, has been arrested in New Hampshire.
"The defendant also has as much, if not more, time as any other MDC inmate to communicate with her attorneys, even while in quarantine", Comey said.
Maxwell was arrested by the FBI in July and is now facing charges for allegedly recruiting and grooming girls as young as 14 for Epstein, with a possible sentence of up to 35 years, if proven guilty. She has denied any wrongdoing, claiming she had distanced herself from the convicted paedophile more than ten years ago.
