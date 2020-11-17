Prosecutors Who Agreed Epstein’s Plea Mistakenly Granted Immunity to Ghislaine Maxwell, Media Says

Maxwell, the daughter of British billionaire Robert Maxwell, was arrested by the FBI in July and is awaiting trial in the Metropolitan Detention Centre in New York City. She faces six charges, including one for enticing minors as young as 14 to engage in illegal sex acts.

Prosecutors working on Jeffrey Epstein’s first criminal case mistakenly granted immunity to his former girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell, The Sun reported, without citing any sources. Sputnik was unable to verify the claim. According to the newspaper, the error occurred due to the poorly worded document detailing the plea deal, which said that the United States won’t charge "any potential co-conspirators of Epstein, including but not limited to (the four)".

The Sun reports that this is not the only blunder that the investigation made. According to the tabloid, prosecutors failed to seize Epstein’s computers and images from CCTV cameras, which the newspaper claims could have shown that the financier had child pornography.

The plea bargain is related to Epstein’s first criminal case in 2007. Back then, he pleaded guilty to two felony charges, including to soliciting a minor for prostitution. He served more than a year in prison. During his sentence he was allowed to leave his cell for up to 12 hours a day, six days a week to work. After 13 months in prison, his punishment was changed to house arrest.

Under the plea deal, Epstein and his co-conspirators were granted immunity from all federal prosecution. Despite this, the prosecutors who are working on the new case, which was opened in summer 2019, contended that Ghislaine Maxwell would still stand trial, as the immunity was applied only in the state of Florida.

Epstein was arrested in July 2019 and was charged with running a sex trafficking network of minors. He is accused by dozens of women of sexual harassment and rape. The financier, who rubbed shoulders with presidents, royalty, and celebrities, was found dead in his cell on 10 August 2019. The autopsy ruled his death a suicide. Despite a coroner's report, Epstein's death sparked numerous conspiracy theories. According to one, the financier was killed by his powerful friends, who feared they may be implicated in his crimes.

Ghislaine Maxwell has been accused by Epstein’s alleged victims of grooming young girls for him. She is detained in a New York jail where she is awaiting trial.