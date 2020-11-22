Trump Campaign Files Notice of Appeal Over Pennsylvania Mail Ballots Decision by Federal Judge

The Trump campaign on Sunday filed a notice of appeal over a federal judge's ruling that denied Trump's lawsuit seeking to overturn mail-in ballots in Pennsylvania.
The decision to seek "expedited appeal" was announced by the Trump team earlier on Saturday, shortly after Judge Matthew Brann dismissed the lawsuit that requested to discard millions of mail-in ballots in Pennsylvania that, according to Trump, "should not have been counted" and illegally gave Joe Biden the lead in the state.
Besides that, the Trump campaign accused the election officials in Pennsylvania of breaching state election law by not letting GOP observers to the mail ballot counting locations. This lawsuit, however, was also dismissed, with the judge citing health concernes caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
Trump has vehemently refused to concede to Joe Biden, who is projected by the US mainstream media to win the presidential election, even though the official results are to be known after the Electoral College casts its vote in December.
