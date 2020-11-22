Register
    Voters fill out their ballots on Election Day in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania, U.S., November 3, 2020.

    Trump Team to Seek Expedited Appeal After Fed Judge Dismisses 'With Prejudice' Mail Ballots Lawsuit

    © REUTERS / RACHEL WISNIEWSKI
    US election 2020
    While mainstream US media has projected Democrat Joe Biden to win the US presidency, sitting President Donald Trump has refused to concede, claiming massive election fraud due to an unprecedented amount of mail-in ballots.

    Trump campaign announced on Saturday that it will seek "expedited appeal" following the dismissal of the lawsuit filed earlier in Pennsylvania that demanded to discard mail-in ballots in the state.

    "Today's decision turns out to help us in our strategy to get expeditiously to the US Supreme Court", the statement by Trump's lawyer Rudi Giuliani and Trump campaign senior legal advisor Jenna Ellis reads. "We will be seeking an expedited appeal to the Third Circuit. There is so much evidence that in Pennsylvania, Democrats eliminated our opportunity to present 50 witnesses and other evidence that election officials blatantly ignored Pennsylvania's law denying independent review".

    Giuiliani and Ellis went on to assert that this was "just an extension of the Big Tech, Big Media, Corrupt Democrat censorship of damning facts the American public needs to know". Trump's lawyers also expressed disappointment over their lack of opportunity to "present our evidence" at a hearing.

    Trump's Pennsylvania Lawsuit Dismissed

    Earlier in the day, federal judge Matthew Brann dismissed the Trump lawsuit, describing the case as "strained legal arguments without merit and speculative accusations", marking the latest failure of the Trump campaign to challenge the projected election results. 

    "...This Court has been presented with strained legal arguments without merit and speculative accusations, unpled in the operative complaint and unsupported by evidence. In the United States of America, this cannot justify the disenfranchisement of a single voter, let alone all the voters of its sixth most populated state", Brann's ruling added.
    The judge dismissed the Trump action "with prejudice", meaning that the case can no longer be brought to court.

    The Pennsylvania lawsuit is just one of dozens of lawsuits filed by the Trump campaign in attempts to overturn the projected election results that saw Joe Biden win the 2020 presidential race. Since election night, Trump has been claiming massive election fraud and has demanded a stop to the counting of votes that he has stated are "illegal" - particularly mail-in ballots that arrived after election day.

    In the most recent lawsuit to be thrown out of court, the Trump campaign requested overturning millions of mail-in ballots that “should not have been counted”, suggesting that the purportedly disputed votes resulted “in returns indicating Biden won Pennsylvania.”

    Earlier in the week, another Trump campaign lawsuit - accusing officials in Pennsylvania of violating state election law by not letting Republican observers to the mail ballots counting locations - was also thrown out due to health concerns raised due to the coronavirus pandemic.

    On Thursday, Trump's lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, without evidence, accused the Democrats of a centrally-engineered election fraud, claiming a pattern in key battleground states according to which Trump lost earlier leads to Biden.

    Apart from Pennsylvania, Georgia was also one of the battleground states where Trump demanded to recount the votes. Georgia State Secretary Brad Raffensperger revealed earlier in the week that the hand audit of ballots in the state reaffirmed the victory of Joe Biden, and certified the results on Friday

    Following Raffensperger's announcement, The Associated Press made its final call for the presidential election, projecting that Biden had won Georgia and received 306 electoral votes compared to Trump's 232, winning the 2020 US presidential election.

