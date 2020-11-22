Trump Campaign Requests Another Recount of Ballots in the State of Georgia

Trump campaign on Saturday filed a petition requesting another vote recount in Georgia, insisting that the new recount has to include signature matching "and other vital safeguards".
"Without signature matching, this recount would be a sham and again allow for illegal votes to be counted", the campaign statement said. "If there is no signature matching, this would be as phony as the initial vote count and recount. Let's stop giving People false results".
#Trump campaign requests a recount in Georgia. The legal team is pushing for “signature matching and other vital safeguards” for an “honest recount.” pic.twitter.com/rsGtyr2aps— Alana Austin (@alana_austin) November 22, 2020
