US Dept. of Justice Executes Convicted Killer Orlando Hall

Orlando Hall, who was convicted of kidnapping, raping and killing a 16-year-old Texas girl, was among the first people to be condemned under the 1994 Crime Bill.

The US Justice Department has put Orlando Hall to death, the Bureau of Prisons announced. The federal execution was the 8th to occur during Donald Trump's term in office.

In September, 49-year-old Hall recieved a letter notifying him of the date his death sentence would be implemented. The convicted killer was executed by lethal injection.

Hall was accused of kidnapping, raping and murdering 16-year-old Lisa Rene together with his four accomplices back in 1994. Rene, who was the sister of two drug dealers in Texas, was taken from her apartment by Hall, who sold marijuana in Arkansas at the time, to exact revenge on her siblings.

After being raped and beaten with a shovel, the girl was buried alive two days later.

One of Hall's accomplices, 47-year-old Bruce Carneil Webster, had his death sentence rescinded last year, after a judge ruled that he was intellectually disabled.

Trump Revives Death Penalty

Hall's federal execution became the eigth under Donald Trump's administration this year, after the president brought the punishment back after a 17-year halt.

