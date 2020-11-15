Police Trying to Maintain Order as Clashes Occur Following Trump Rally in DC - Videos

Saturday's MAGA rally, though peaceful at the beginning, grew into tensions with counter-protesters, who showed up in the afternoon, intimidating Trump protesters in order to provoke scuffles.
Counter-protesters were seen burning Trump items, heckling and later openly harassing Trump supporters, many of whom brought their children to the rally.
Police had to use physical force and pepper spray to scatter the most aggressive ones, and several arrests were made. Heavy police presence is still at the scene to break up clashes that continue to occur sporadically between the two sides.
Police are out all over the place in DC tonight (seen here in front of the St. Regis).— Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) November 15, 2020
Still, a LOT of violence on the streets this evening. pic.twitter.com/6TIyFVldp6
MPD then comes in and protects them. #DCProtests pic.twitter.com/ENjL7Crqzf— Black House News (@blackhousenew) November 15, 2020
DC - Nothing says “unity” more than throwing fireworks at people sitting at a restaurant. pic.twitter.com/42dsCqI1Sr— ShatteredWorldMedia (@MediaShattered) November 14, 2020
another #Trump supporter from the #MAGAMillionMarch attacked in #BLMPlaza pic.twitter.com/2U3JYoQkuA— Craig Dillon (@craigtdillon) November 14, 2020
Here is a pro Trump marcher taking a knife from an apprehended BLM female protester. pic.twitter.com/8NLwGy6uCC— Matthew Miller (@mattmiller757) November 15, 2020
