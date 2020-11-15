Police Use Pepper Spray to Scatter Crowds in DC After Attacks on Trump's Fans

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Activists chased out US President Donald Trump’s supporters in Washington, DC, and besieged at least one downtown hotel hosting them, prompting police to step in and use pepper spray to forcefully scatter the crowd, a Sputnik correspondent reports.

Thousands rallied on Saturday in the country’s capital to demand four more years for the Republican incumbent and echo his claims that the election victory was stolen from him in a massive fraud scheme.

The rally was mostly peaceful, but violent altercations began when Black Lives Matter and Antifa activists gathered several hundred feet away from the White House and harassed scattered groups of Trump supporters returning to their hotels.

Video from the scene in Washington, DC, where activists chase out Trump supporters https://t.co/8I1I1gfWT1 pic.twitter.com/AF60aTWVbO — Sputnik (@SputnikInt) November 15, 2020

A Sputnik reporter saw a flag being seized from a Trump supporter, families with kids being chased out, a red MAGA ["Make America Great Again," Trump’s motto] cap torn off a man’s head. Police deployed in large numbers nearby moved to break up clashes, salvage Trump supporters, and occasionally arrest their most violent attackers.

Police stepping in during protests in Washington, DC https://t.co/8I1I1gfWT1 pic.twitter.com/HOCVCAPwBm — Sputnik (@SputnikInt) November 15, 2020

Police standing in front of counter-protesters at MAGA rally in Washington, DC on 14 November 2020 © Sputnik / Artur Gabdrakhmanov

Law enforcement officers also moved to protect Capital Hilton after the downtown hotel hosting a group of Trump supporters was besieged by a violent crowd.

Police forcefully scatter the crowd to protect The Capital Hilton, which is hosting a number of Trump’s supporters https://t.co/8I1I1gfWT1 pic.twitter.com/eR8bNWd8PO — Sputnik (@SputnikInt) November 15, 2020

Activists in Washington, DC, besieged at least one downtown hotel hosting US President Donald Trump’s supporters https://t.co/8I1I1gfWT1 pic.twitter.com/70NNUSEMOh — Sputnik (@SputnikInt) November 15, 2020

Policemen later used physical force and pepper spray to scatter protesters who started to vandalize cars parked outside.

Police used pepper spray on protesters and force the line back up 16th St. pic.twitter.com/m6BP3HB6Dg — Matthew Miller (@mattmiller757) November 14, 2020

Man wearing Trump shirt assaulted in BLM Plaza pic.twitter.com/JkL0HTWixf — Matthew Miller (@mattmiller757) November 14, 2020

Several arrests were made during the altercation. A block away two lines of police separated Trump’s fans and haters, who are gradually leaving the area.

Earlier in the day, Americans gathered outside the US Supreme Court to demand four more years for President Trump in the office. The demonstration was peacefully, with citizens chanting "We Want Trump" and "Stop the Steal", referring to the possible fraud and irregularities Trump says have taken place this year's election.